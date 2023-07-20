Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20 | 13:44
High views
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament&#39;s Syrian refugee resolution
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution

In a display of unified political and national consensus, the Lebanese Parliament delivered a resolute response to the European Parliament's resolution regarding Syrian refugees, affirming a steadfast and unwavering national stance that rejects foreign orders and threats to Lebanon's sovereignty, as expressed by participating lawmakers during the session.

The Lebanese Parliament's recommendations refuted the reality of displacement, outlining the responsibilities and Lebanon's position on the matter:

1. Lebanon will collaborate with international organizations, concerned countries, the Arab League, and Syria to facilitate the return of refugees to their homeland.

3. International organizations fail to provide the required information about the refugees.

4. They attempt to integrate Syrian refugees into local communities, which contradicts Lebanese laws and regulations.

5. The General Security Directorate and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior must strictly monitor this phenomenon.

6. Western nations must shoulder the burden of the displacement issue and expedite communication with the Syrian government.

7. The enforcement of the law concerning refugees and the removal of refugee status from anyone who enters Syria.

8. Tightening the registration of Syrian births in Lebanon and empowering security agencies to control the borders.

All of these measures would not have been possible had it not been for the Lebanese people's consensus after twelve years of grappling with the refugee crisis in Lebanon.

They have united to remove the refugee issue from the political bargaining table and recognized the gravity of allowing the refugees to settle permanently in Lebanon, thereby countering these schemes and working towards repatriation.
 

