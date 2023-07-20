News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20 | 13:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
In a display of unified political and national consensus, the Lebanese Parliament delivered a resolute response to the European Parliament's resolution regarding Syrian refugees, affirming a steadfast and unwavering national stance that rejects foreign orders and threats to Lebanon's sovereignty, as expressed by participating lawmakers during the session.
The Lebanese Parliament's recommendations refuted the reality of displacement, outlining the responsibilities and Lebanon's position on the matter:
1. Lebanon will collaborate with international organizations, concerned countries, the Arab League, and Syria to facilitate the return of refugees to their homeland.
3. International organizations fail to provide the required information about the refugees.
4. They attempt to integrate Syrian refugees into local communities, which contradicts Lebanese laws and regulations.
5. The General Security Directorate and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior must strictly monitor this phenomenon.
6. Western nations must shoulder the burden of the displacement issue and expedite communication with the Syrian government.
7. The enforcement of the law concerning refugees and the removal of refugee status from anyone who enters Syria.
8. Tightening the registration of Syrian births in Lebanon and empowering security agencies to control the borders.
All of these measures would not have been possible had it not been for the Lebanese people's consensus after twelve years of grappling with the refugee crisis in Lebanon.
They have united to remove the refugee issue from the political bargaining table and recognized the gravity of allowing the refugees to settle permanently in Lebanon, thereby countering these schemes and working towards repatriation.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
European Parliament
Europe
European
Syria
Syrian
Refugee
Next
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-16
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-16
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
MP Ali Khreis: What is required now from the Lebanese government is to confront the European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
MP Ali Khreis: What is required now from the Lebanese government is to confront the European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Lebanese Displaced Minister slams European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Lebanese Displaced Minister slams European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Youmna Gemayel warns of the danger of the European Parliament's Decision and the resettlement of Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Youmna Gemayel warns of the danger of the European Parliament's Decision and the resettlement of Syrian refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-19
Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-19
Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions
0
World News
2023-07-19
Oman's mediation efforts and constructive dialogue with Iran: Fostering peace and cooperation
World News
2023-07-19
Oman's mediation efforts and constructive dialogue with Iran: Fostering peace and cooperation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
0
Lebanon Economy
08:31
Transparency and governance in focus as Lebanon's Sovereign Oil and Gas Resources Fund law takes shape
Lebanon Economy
08:31
Transparency and governance in focus as Lebanon's Sovereign Oil and Gas Resources Fund law takes shape
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Namibia to cull 86,000 seals
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Namibia to cull 86,000 seals
0
World News
05:31
Sweden denounces burning of its embassy in Baghdad and calls on Iraq's Chargé d 'affaires
World News
05:31
Sweden denounces burning of its embassy in Baghdad and calls on Iraq's Chargé d 'affaires
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
3
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
4
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
5
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
6
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
7
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More