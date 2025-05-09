Macron calls for US-Europe Ukraine plan backed by 'massive sanctions'

World News
09-05-2025 | 14:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron calls for US-Europe Ukraine plan backed by &#39;massive sanctions&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron calls for US-Europe Ukraine plan backed by 'massive sanctions'

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called for the speedy drawing up of a U.S.-Europe plan for a 30-day truce in the Russia-Ukraine war that would be backed by "massive sanctions."

"My wish ... is that in the coming hours and coming days, we manage to all come together to commit to a ceasefire, saying that if one of the parties betrays it, there will be massive economic sanctions," Macron told Polish television channel Telewizja Polska. 

He said that there had to be stronger action "so that we are much more dissuasive, Europeans and Americans united."

AFP
 

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

United States

Europe

Russia

Ukraine

Sanctions

LBCI Next
Pakistan police say four civilians killed by Indian shelling
UK sanctions directors of oil trading group over Russian ties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-25

US hails 'landmark' Russia-backed UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14

Macron urges 'reform' of Palestinian Authority for post-war Gaza plan

LBCI
World News
2025-03-01

US, Ukraine and Europe must 'stick together' to secure peace: Rutte

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Kremlin says Europe, unlike US, wants to 'continue' Ukraine conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:05

US embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potentially significant' air attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?

LBCI
World News
12:18

US, Iran to hold new nuclear talks Sunday in Oman: AFP

LBCI
World News
11:49

US confirms another brief outage at Newark airport

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-23

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 50,021

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

Interior Minister signs decrees for municipal elections on May 11

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

National Moderation Bloc backs General Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency, urges consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone drops sound bomb on stone factory in Kfarkela — NNA

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Diaspora groups push for electoral law amendment to confirm expat voting rights for all 128 parliamentary seats — press release

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Lebanon ready for Emirati return amid tightened airport security, interior minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Lebanon's FM discusses southern tensions with UNIFIL chief, backs mission's mandate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More