Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-01-2025 | 10:13
High views
Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released
0min
Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Ubaida announced that the group will release four Israeli female soldiers on Saturday as part of the prisoner exchange deal. 

The detainees to be freed are identified as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag.  

The release comes as part of ongoing efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Al-Qassam

Brigades

Names

Israeli

Female

Soldiers

