At least four killed in Iran port explosion: State media
Middle East News
26-04-2025 | 08:51
At least four killed in Iran port explosion: State media
At least four people were killed and more than 500 injured in a powerful explosion on Saturday that ripped through a vital port in southern Iran, state media said.
"Unfortunately, at least four deaths have been confirmed by rescuers," the head of the Red Crescent Society's Relief and Rescue Organization, Babak Mahmoudi, told state TV.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Port
Explosion
Iran's FM says 'differences' persist in nuclear talks with US
At least 280 injured in Iran port blast: new toll on state media
