Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-05 | 10:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens

The Saudi warning issued at midnight on Friday – Saturday for its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country was followed by a Kuwaiti statement at dawn on Saturday, urging Kuwaiti citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution. This indicates that there is a concerning situation.

The Saudi embassy in Beirut warned Saudi citizens against being present in or approaching areas experiencing armed conflicts and urged them to leave Lebanese territory promptly.

A few hours later, the Kuwaiti embassy in Lebanon advised Kuwaiti citizens in the country to be cautious and avoid locations with security disturbances in certain areas while adhering to the instructions issued by local authorities without requesting their departure.

There has been a ban on Saudis traveling to Lebanon for a while, which is periodically reminded. However, very few Saudi nationals who own properties in Lebanon visit the country, either with special permission or without informing the authorities in their country.

As for Kuwait, it is reported that some MPs have been pressuring the government to issue the warning.

Sources told LBCI that there had been communications between the Lebanese Prime Minister's office and the Foreign and Interior Ministries with Saudi officials, and the response was that the warning was purely local.

"We already have a travel ban in place, but many Saudis violate it and are present in Lebanon. Our decision is related to the clashes in Ain al-Hilweh camp, as we fear it might extend beyond the camp," a Saudi source said to LBCI.

The source added that a Lebanese party is involved in these events to engage the army and security forces, and it has other internal Lebanese objectives.

The source denied any relation of the warning to external ramifications in Lebanon, as some portray it, confirming that everything related to the Lebanese file externally remains unchanged.

In a statement, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized that after consulting with military and security leaders, the available data indicates that the overall security situation does not warrant concern or panic.

Political and security communications to address the events in the Ain al-Hilweh camp have made significant progress, and the situation is being closely monitored to ensure general stability and prevent any threat to the safety of citizens, residents, and Arab and foreign tourists.

Mikati assigned Caretaker Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to communicate with Arab brothers to reassure them about the safety of their citizens in Lebanon.

He also requested that Caretaker Minister Bassam Mawlawi convene the Central Security Council to discuss Lebanon's challenges in these tense regional circumstances and make appropriate decisions to maintain security in all regions.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Security

Embassy

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Port of Beirut: Navigating Challenges and Seeking Revival
Bridging the Gulf: UAE President's Iran visit aims for regional understanding
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-03

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reject Iran's gas field claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Bou Saab talks with Wronecka about the UN Security Council's discussions on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-27

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Port of Beirut: Navigating Challenges and Seeking Revival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-04

Bridging the Gulf: UAE President's Iran visit aims for regional understanding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-04

Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-04

Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury

LBCI
World News
11:13

Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:51

Banking sources say focus should be on how to stop unlawful and unethical funding of state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More