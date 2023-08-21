Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon

As the vote on the renewal of UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon, scheduled for August 31, approaches, sources following the matter describe the negotiations as challenging.

On the 23rd of this month, the countdown begins for the voting session after the government coordinator with the emergency forces, Brigadier General Mounir Chehadeh and Caretaker Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib arrive in New York.



Intensive meetings are expected with permanent representatives of Security Council member states.

It's worth noting that the draft resolution prepared by the Lebanese dossier specialist at the Security Council arrived in Lebanon about three weeks ago. Following this, a meeting was held between Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, and Brigadier General Mounir Chehadeh to discuss the draft and to present the Lebanese Army's observations on it, particularly those related to granting freedom of movement to UNIFIL.



According to the information, the draft text states that UNIFIL does not require prior permits or approvals from the United Nations or the Lebanese government to carry out its assigned tasks.



It emphasizes that UNIFIL has the right to carry out its tasks independently and strongly condemns any attempts to hinder or restrict UNIFIL's movements.



However, Lebanon is requesting the removal of this paragraph and its replacement with "UNIFIL has the right to enjoy freedom of movement in coordination with the Lebanese government."



Lebanon has also requested the removal of other paragraphs that discuss shortcomings in electing a president and reproachfully implementing financial and economic reforms.



Additionally, Lebanon seeks the removal of the paragraph related to UNIFIL's movement towards warehouses belonging to the "Green Without Borders" association affiliated with Hezbollah, as these are not considered military sites.



Among the paragraphs that Lebanon requests to amend is the one that mentions "the delineation agreement between Lebanon and Israel." Instead, Lebanon proposes the following wording: "An agreement between Lebanon and the United Nations through the US mediator and the third party, which is Israel."



Another demand from Lebanon is to assign the name "Al-Mari" to the occupied north, starting from the village of Al-Ghajar, to assert Lebanon's right in that area.



Only now, it's evident that the diplomatic efforts led by the Foreign Minister and Lebanon's representative to the Security Council, Jean Mrad, along with ambassadors and delegates from permanent member states, have yet to result in a successful vote in favor of Lebanon. Israel's lobbying efforts continue.



While Russia and China are close to Lebanon's stance, France, Britain, and the United States are still distant. If a deadlock is reached, Lebanon might adopt a position in this regard, according to sources.