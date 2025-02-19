EU set to suspend Syria energy, transport sanctions: Reuters

The European Union is set to suspend Syria sanctions related to energy, transport, and reconstruction, according to a draft declaration seen by Reuters.



EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss Syria at a meeting in Brussels on February 24.



The EU has a range of sanctions in place against both individuals and economic sectors in Syria. European leaders began rethinking their approach after Bashar al-Assad was ousted as president in December by insurgent forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).



EU ministers agreed in January on a roadmap to ease sanctions on Syria but left details up for negotiation.



The new draft declaration states that the Council of the EU has decided to suspend a number of restrictive measures “in areas of energy, transport, and reconstruction, as well as to facilitate the associated financial and banking transactions.”



The EU will also extend indefinitely a humanitarian exemption to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, according to the document.



“As a part of a gradual approach and in a next step, the Council will assess whether further restrictive measures could be suspended,” it said, adding that “the Council will continue to examine whether the suspensions remain appropriate, based on the close monitoring of the situation in the country.”



