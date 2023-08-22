News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22 | 11:01
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
The Lebanese crisis aligns with global criteria, defining any financial crisis as systemic.
However, several essential specifications support this characterization:
1- Macroeconomic impact: The crisis's repercussions extend to the macro-economy.
2- Financial institution influence: The crisis affects all financial and banking institutions within the financial system.
3- Debt aggravation: The crisis exacerbates debt-related issues for companies, individuals, and governments.
4- Trust erosion: The crisis erodes confidence in the financial system, escalating tensions between financial institutions and the public.
These criteria aptly describe the consequences of the crisis in Lebanon, therefore warranting the designation of a systemic crisis.
Systematic crisis necessitates distinct approaches beyond those used for ordinary crises. They require broader measures, including implementing structural reforms within the financial system, supporting sectors impacted by the crisis, and bolstering overall economic confidence.
Governments' intervention becomes essential to establish a comprehensive economic plan to enhance growth and stability.
As a result, in systemic crisis scenarios, a comprehensive rescue plan overseen by the government becomes imperative.
Regrettably, the Lebanese government has yet to implement such a plan despite nearly four years since the crisis erupted.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Systemic
Crisis
Lebanon
Global
Standards
Financial
Next
Reshaping the script: Reform trajectories emerging from the BDL audit
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-21
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Press Highlights
2023-08-21
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
BRICS summit: Shaping the future of emerging economies
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
BRICS summit: Shaping the future of emerging economies
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
0
Sports News
2023-07-17
Inter Miami formalizes its contract with Busquets
Sports News
2023-07-17
Inter Miami formalizes its contract with Busquets
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
2
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
3
News Bulletin Reports
16:36
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
News Bulletin Reports
16:36
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
4
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
5
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More