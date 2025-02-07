Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun confirmed that the Lebanese army is ready to deploy in villages and towns from which Israeli forces will withdraw, ensuring that the withdrawal is completed by the set deadline of February 18.



During his meeting with Morgan Ortagus, deputy special envoy for the Middle East, in Baabda, President Aoun stressed, "Israeli attacks must stop, including the killing of innocent civilians and soldiers, the destruction of homes, and the burning and clearing of agricultural lands."



He added, "Permanent stability in the south relies on the completion of Israel's withdrawal from the territories it occupied during the last war and the full implementation of Resolution 1701," including the terms of the ceasefire agreement."



He further emphasized, "The release of Lebanese detainees is an integral part of this agreement."



Aoun also highlighted that cooperation with international forces continues constructively to implement Resolution 1701, aiming to secure stability and gradually restore life to the liberated areas, which require a comprehensive plan and basic living conditions.



The president pointed out that consultations to form a new government are nearing completion, with the new government expected to be cohesive and capable of fulfilling the aspirations and hopes of the Lebanese people, as outlined in his inaugural speech.



Finally, President Aoun extended his greetings to U.S. President Donald Trump, thanking him for the ongoing support the United States provides to Lebanon across various sectors.