EU delivers 40 tons of medicines and emergency supplies to Lebanon via UNICEF

The European Union has delivered 40 tons of essential medicines and emergency medical supplies to Lebanon's Public Health Ministry through UNICEF as part of ongoing international efforts to support the country's healthcare sector.



Part of the shipment arrived in January aboard a UNICEF-chartered flight, while the remainder was delivered by sea last month.



The supplies include a wide range of vital medications such as antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, and painkillers. These will be distributed based on need and usage to approximately 300 primary healthcare centers and units across the country.



The shipment also contains 15 emergency medical kits designed to meet the urgent healthcare needs of around 150,000 people over three months.



Public Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine described the donation as a reaffirmation of the international community's support, saying it demonstrates that "the government remains fully committed to working with international organizations and partners to ensure the delivery of health services and the implementation of joint projects."