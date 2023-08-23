Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon

Numerous farmers unknowingly use agricultural chemicals with hidden dangers, ranging from cancer-causing agents to toxins that harm the liver and kidneys and even affect children's brain development, leading to memory loss.



These chemicals are being sold by an organized mafia using deceitful methods. The sale and usage of these prohibited substances are rampant despite being banned in Lebanon, the United States, the European Union, and the World Health Organization (WHO).



The smuggling of these hazardous chemicals into Lebanon takes place through various routes, primarily through illegal border crossings along the Syrian borders, specifically in the regions of Bekaa and Akkar, as confirmed by MP Wael Abou Faour.



Beyond the issue of how these substances enter the country, the more pressing concern is that they have already made their way into the hands of farmers, and their usage is not a new occurrence.



How will the relevant government agencies and departments tackle this crime?



Sources from the Agriculture Ministry informed LBCI that they lack information on this matter.



The ministry has requested all pertinent details and intends to take immediate action based on the information received. These sources further emphasize that the judiciary and security apparatus will handle criminal suspicions.



Abou Faour is set to provide all relevant details about the identities of those involved in this organized crime to the competent judiciary through a report to the Public Prosecutor's Office. He stresses the need for the judiciary to promptly engage the relevant security agencies to prevent the immediate use of these substances.



He also calls for a meeting of the health, agriculture, environment, interior, and justice ministers, underlining the urgency to eliminate this deadly toxin that infiltrates the bodies of the Lebanese people.