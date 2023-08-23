Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23 | 10:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon

Numerous farmers unknowingly use agricultural chemicals with hidden dangers, ranging from cancer-causing agents to toxins that harm the liver and kidneys and even affect children's brain development, leading to memory loss.

These chemicals are being sold by an organized mafia using deceitful methods. The sale and usage of these prohibited substances are rampant despite being banned in Lebanon, the United States, the European Union, and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The smuggling of these hazardous chemicals into Lebanon takes place through various routes, primarily through illegal border crossings along the Syrian borders, specifically in the regions of Bekaa and Akkar, as confirmed by MP Wael Abou Faour.

Beyond the issue of how these substances enter the country, the more pressing concern is that they have already made their way into the hands of farmers, and their usage is not a new occurrence.

How will the relevant government agencies and departments tackle this crime?

Sources from the Agriculture Ministry informed LBCI that they lack information on this matter.

The ministry has requested all pertinent details and intends to take immediate action based on the information received. These sources further emphasize that the judiciary and security apparatus will handle criminal suspicions.

Abou Faour is set to provide all relevant details about the identities of those involved in this organized crime to the competent judiciary through a report to the Public Prosecutor's Office. He stresses the need for the judiciary to promptly engage the relevant security agencies to prevent the immediate use of these substances.  

He also calls for a meeting of the health, agriculture, environment, interior, and justice ministers, underlining the urgency to eliminate this deadly toxin that infiltrates the bodies of the Lebanese people.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Action

Illegal

Agricultural

Chemicals

Health

Threats

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanese diplomacy: Foreign Minister to begin official talks in New York on UNIFIL extension
BRICS summit: Shaping the future of emerging economies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

MP Abou Faour exposes adulterated agricultural medicines in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-22

Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Lebanon's strict stance on illegal migration: Foreign Affairs Ministry's reaffirmation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Economic Frustration: Protests in Southern Syria's Sweida reflect growing dissent

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Forensic audit report implications: Justice Minister's approach to report revelations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-08-21

Drought Reaches Lowest Levels in Europe and Mediterranean Coast since 2022

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-21

Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Minister Mawlawi receives Elias Hasrouni's family: Investigations will reach their conclusions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

The forensic audit report in focus at the Finance and Budget Committee on Monday

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:51

Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib's trip to New York

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:43

Lebanese diplomacy: Foreign Minister to begin official talks in New York on UNIFIL extension

LBCI
World News
14:06

US urges N. Korea to cancel imminent launch of satellite

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Salameh saga: Balancing justice and dilution in ongoing investigations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More