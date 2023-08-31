News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-31 | 10:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
On the Cabinet's agenda next week, the Ministry of Finance will present the adoption of the Bloomberg trading platform for the market.
What is the purpose of this new platform? Will it affect the exchange rate?
Sources from the Central Bank of Lebanon suggest that the Sayrafa platform is no longer needed.
From one aspect, the Central Bank of Lebanon is no longer intervening to stabilize the exchange rate, which has remained relatively constant since the beginning of the month.
From another aspect, there is no longer a difference between the market rate and the Sayrafa platform rate, which have been closely aligned for a while.
From here, the Bloomberg platform will be the alternative, reflecting the exchange rate in the market clearly announced on Bloomberg's global websites and platforms instead of having applications and websites determining the exchange rate.
This platform will be available to all citizens who want to buy and sell US dollars or Lebanese lira, unlike the exclusivity that existed with the Sayrafa platform, which benefited a certain number of people and generated profits from the differences between the Sayrafa rate and the market rate, at the expense of the remaining US dollars at the Central Bank of Lebanon, meaning at the expense of all depositors.
According to Central Bank of Lebanon sources, the most important thing is that the Bloomberg platform will help achieve two goals:
First, an attempt to regulate the cash economy, as only licensed banks and exchange offices will deal with Bloomberg.
Therefore, it will naturally be required for them to verify the sources of funds for each individual or company. This contributes to combating money laundering.
Second, it aims to move towards unifying the exchange rate, a requirement by the International Monetary Fund to reduce market chaos.
Will the Bloomberg platform help reduce the US dollar exchange rate?
Indeed, the Bloomberg platform is not the solution to Lebanon's exchange rate crisis. Nothing can solve it except starting with reforms to restore trust and US dollars to the country.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Sayrafa
Bloomberg
Trading
Platform
Exchange
Rate
Economy
Lebanese
Lira
Next
'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations
Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-31
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
Press Highlights
2023-07-31
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-16
Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-16
Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days
0
Lebanon Economy
03:45
Economy Minister in Talks with World Bank on Vital Lebanese Projects
Lebanon Economy
03:45
Economy Minister in Talks with World Bank on Vital Lebanese Projects
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Iranian FM visits Beirut for second time in less than a year
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Iranian FM visits Beirut for second time in less than a year
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-30
Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-30
Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-30
New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-30
New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-10
At Least 12 people missing after Russian warehouse explosion
World News
2023-08-10
At Least 12 people missing after Russian warehouse explosion
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14
Enterprise spending on cybersecurity has changed, and vendors must adapt
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14
Enterprise spending on cybersecurity has changed, and vendors must adapt
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-19
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2
Lebanon News
14:54
UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day
Lebanon News
14:54
UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day
3
Sports News
07:18
Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!
Sports News
07:18
Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!
4
Sports News
05:53
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:53
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
5
Sports News
06:25
Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:25
Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
6
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
7
Sports News
07:04
Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
Sports News
07:04
Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
8
Lebanon News
15:16
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
Lebanon News
15:16
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More