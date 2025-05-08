News
Behind closed doors: Secret Syria-Israel contacts hint at peace push
News Bulletin Reports
08-05-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Behind closed doors: Secret Syria-Israel contacts hint at peace push
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israeli officials have not ruled out the possibility that a surprise tied to U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the region could involve significant progress toward agreements between Syria and Israel.
This comes amid rapidly evolving developments on a front that remains tense. While reports have surfaced about close associates of the Syrian government secretly visiting Israel to reach an understanding that would ensure the security of the area, a well-informed source said the two countries are moving toward a peace agreement.
However, Israeli officials have downplayed the likelihood of an agreement with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, saying that talks with him would not guarantee Israel’s security requirements along the front.
Instead, they have called for negotiations and agreements to be limited to Washington, with Israel working to prevent Iranian entrenchment in the region.
Meanwhile, a third meeting between Israeli and Turkish officials is taking place in Azerbaijan, aimed at establishing a military mechanism to avoid friction between the two countries’ forces on Syrian soil.
Israel reportedly views the establishment of Turkish military bases in the Palmyra region as a red line and has raised two key demands: that no army forces posing a threat to Israel be stationed near the Syrian border or in buffer zones where the Israeli army is deployed, and that no strategic weapons capable of being used against Israel be allowed on Syrian territory.
On the ground, the Israeli military is reorganizing its deployment in Syria.
For the first time, Israeli Border Police units have entered buffer zones established by Israel.
At the same time, work has begun on setting up a field medical facility in the town of Hader to provide direct treatment to wounded Druze fighters, instead of transferring them to Israel.
