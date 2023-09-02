Coordinated Calls for Border Stability: Reading Between the Lines of US and Iranian Visits

2023-09-02 | 10:56
Coordinated Calls for Border Stability: Reading Between the Lines of US and Iranian Visits
Coordinated Calls for Border Stability: Reading Between the Lines of US and Iranian Visits

The simultaneous timing of the visits by Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian and US Presidential Advisor Amos Hochstein was notable. Although observers insisted that the concurrent visits were mere coincidence, there could be more to it than what is immediately apparent.

If the timing was coincidental, is the alignment of the officials' stances on calling for border stability also concurrent?

It is evident that the goal of the stability calls issued by both officials in Beirut differs, yet it converges in the realm of border de-escalation. 

Hochstein's call for stability is directly linked to Israel's security concerns. Achieving stability there necessitates stability along the Lebanese border. 

Recent Israeli statements even hinted at the possibility of conflicts along these borders. Israel's UN representative, Gilad Erdan, did not hesitate to declare that Israel is closer than ever to launching a military campaign in Lebanon since 2006. 
This helps clarify why the US envoy is insistent on pursuing border stability, presumably through land demarcation.

As for Amir-Abdollahian, who arrived in Lebanon from Saudi Arabia, his call for border calm echoes Saudi Arabia's desire to stabilize the region and avoid potential conflicts.

The discussions between Amir-Abdollahian and Hezbollah's leadership encompassed various topics, including the phases of negotiations with the Saudi side and the Iraq and Yemen files. However, the primary focus remained on developments at the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Could the simultaneous US and Iranian calls for border stability in Lebanon be anticipatory measures for potential regional developments?

Iran

Lebanon

US

