Israel says Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza was Hamas 'sniper'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-03-2025 | 05:04
High views
Israel says Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza was Hamas 'sniper'
Israel says Al Jazeera journalist killed in Gaza was Hamas 'sniper'

Israel's military on Tuesday said it had killed a journalist working for Al Jazeera in Gaza a day earlier, claiming he was a "sniper terrorist" for Hamas.

"Yesterday (Monday), the Israeli army and the Shin Bet eliminated...  a sniper terrorist from the Beit Hanoun Battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization, who was also employed as a journalist by Al Jazeera," a joint statement from the military and security agency said, referring to Hussam Shabat. Al Jazeera said Shabat was killed in an Israeli strike on his vehicle in northern Gaza on Monday.

AFP
