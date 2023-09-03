Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-03 | 14:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity

A look back at the 1971 Egyptian-Lebanese film "Cats of Hamra Street" paints a vivid picture of a once-liberal Lebanon, where freedom and culture thrived before the winds of war and sectarianism swept through its streets. As the film serves as a stark reminder of a bygone era, current Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada seems to be steering Lebanon further away from its once-progressive cultural identity.

The transformation of Lebanon's cultural scene is in stark contrast to the steps taken by other Middle Eastern nations. Saudi Arabia, for example, has moved quickly to limit the power of its religious police and promote a culture of openness under Vision 2030. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has positioned itself as a regional cultural hub.

Amidst this backdrop, Minister Mourtada's preoccupations appear to be conspicuously out of touch with the needs of a country steeped in rich cultural heritage. Whether focused on the trivialities of Barbie dolls or the sexual identities of Lebanese citizens, Mourtada's tenure so far can be described as anything but culturally enriching.

According to Reema Abd al-Malik, a French-Lebanese Minister who left Lebanon during its tumultuous years, the Ministry of Culture under Mourtada is failing its primary mission. "Our minister is doing everything except culture," she lamented, emphasizing that the cultural sector, crucial for Lebanon's identity and social fabric, is being grossly neglected.

In 2017, Lebanon sought to be recognized by the United Nations as a permanent center for dialogue. Although the U.N. supported Lebanon’s bid, the actions taken by Mourtada since his appointment do not inspire confidence in the country's commitment to cultural or social dialogue.

Rather than leveraging Lebanon's rich history and diverse society to make it a beacon of cultural enlightenment as it once was, Mourtada's leadership has thus far pushed the country deeper into a cultural quagmire. His focus, which seems to diverge from the pressing concerns of cultural development, preservation, and enrichment, marks a disturbing retreat from the values that once made Lebanon a tapestry of social and cultural pluralism.

The situation provokes critical questions about the function and responsibilities of a Culture Minister in a nation where culture was once its strongest asset. Lebanon's current trajectory under Mourtada's stewardship sets a worrying precedent, particularly when contrasted with neighboring countries that have embraced cultural evolution as part of their forward-looking strategies.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Variety and Tech

Culture

Minister

Mohammad Mourtada

Lebanon

Progressive

Cultural

Identity

LBCI Next
Bearing the weight of challenges: Lebanon's government and parliament
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-10

Culture Minister: Our candidate preserves Lebanon's identity and unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-12

"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-04

Enhancing Arab-Arab action: Lebanon's Agriculture Minister heads to Syria

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-22

Culture Minister adds Atelier Assaf to Lebanon's list of national museums

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:49

For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:38

Geagea: "Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

French envoy's visit to Lebanon: A failure or a ray of hope?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Bearing the weight of challenges: Lebanon's government and parliament

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-30

New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Israeli FM leaves for Bahrain to inaugurate embassy in Manama

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-01

'Wings' of August: Record-breaking passenger movement in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11

Maronite Patriarch rejects appointments in the absence of a president

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:22

Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:38

Geagea: "Prepared to Tolerate a Political Vacuum for Months and Years, but Never Their Corruption and Control Over Our State"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:49

For About $100, Syrians Can Illegally Cross the Lebanese-Syrian Border

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: Any candidate proposed for presidency must work on the Kleiat Airport project; otherwise, they will not receive our support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

French envoy's visit to Lebanon: A failure or a ray of hope?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

MP Raad: When it comes to Western policies affecting the Israelis, Westerners abandon all their values and commitments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:47

Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Bearing the weight of challenges: Lebanon's government and parliament

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More