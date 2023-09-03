News
Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity
2023-09-03 | 14:47
Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity
A look back at the 1971 Egyptian-Lebanese film "Cats of Hamra Street" paints a vivid picture of a once-liberal Lebanon, where freedom and culture thrived before the winds of war and sectarianism swept through its streets. As the film serves as a stark reminder of a bygone era, current Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada seems to be steering Lebanon further away from its once-progressive cultural identity.
The transformation of Lebanon's cultural scene is in stark contrast to the steps taken by other Middle Eastern nations. Saudi Arabia, for example, has moved quickly to limit the power of its religious police and promote a culture of openness under Vision 2030. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has positioned itself as a regional cultural hub.
Amidst this backdrop, Minister Mourtada's preoccupations appear to be conspicuously out of touch with the needs of a country steeped in rich cultural heritage. Whether focused on the trivialities of Barbie dolls or the sexual identities of Lebanese citizens, Mourtada's tenure so far can be described as anything but culturally enriching.
According to Reema Abd al-Malik, a French-Lebanese Minister who left Lebanon during its tumultuous years, the Ministry of Culture under Mourtada is failing its primary mission. "Our minister is doing everything except culture," she lamented, emphasizing that the cultural sector, crucial for Lebanon's identity and social fabric, is being grossly neglected.
In 2017, Lebanon sought to be recognized by the United Nations as a permanent center for dialogue. Although the U.N. supported Lebanon’s bid, the actions taken by Mourtada since his appointment do not inspire confidence in the country's commitment to cultural or social dialogue.
Rather than leveraging Lebanon's rich history and diverse society to make it a beacon of cultural enlightenment as it once was, Mourtada's leadership has thus far pushed the country deeper into a cultural quagmire. His focus, which seems to diverge from the pressing concerns of cultural development, preservation, and enrichment, marks a disturbing retreat from the values that once made Lebanon a tapestry of social and cultural pluralism.
The situation provokes critical questions about the function and responsibilities of a Culture Minister in a nation where culture was once its strongest asset. Lebanon's current trajectory under Mourtada's stewardship sets a worrying precedent, particularly when contrasted with neighboring countries that have embraced cultural evolution as part of their forward-looking strategies.
