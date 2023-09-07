News
New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07 | 12:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
New path: Saudi-Israeli normalization emerges in US politics
A non-traditional path that could expedite Saudi-Israeli normalization has been revealed, according to a report by the American news outlet Axios.
This path hinges on President Joe Biden's reliance on Republican voices, particularly former President Donald Trump, to push through a normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel before the 2024 US presidential election takes center stage on the President's agenda.
In the details, the report uncovers attempts to encourage Trump to support what has been referred to as the "massive deal," led by Biden with Saudi Arabia, which could ultimately lead to a normalization agreement.
Two important figures spearheading these efforts are Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who played a pivotal role in the Abraham Accords.
Graham, who informed Axios that he had discussed his talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following his visit to Saudi Arabia in April, is planning to revisit Saudi Arabia and Israel in October.
He stated, "I told President Trump, 'Listen, this is a natural extension of the Abraham Accords, so let's do it. It doesn't matter how we do it or under whose supervision as long as we get it done. It would be good for the stability of the Middle East and our national security.'"
While a spokesperson for Trump declined to comment on the Axios report, two knowledgeable sources revealed that Kushner, who maintains close ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, informed Trump that completing such a deal with the Kingdom would serve as an explicit endorsement of the policies he pursued in the Middle East.
Why take this new approach?
The report suggests that the deal may involve a US-Saudi defense treaty, which would require approval from two-thirds of Senate members, including Democrats who may not endorse the policies of both the Saudi Crown Prince and the Israeli Prime Minister. This could potentially force President Biden, a Democrat, to rely heavily on Republicans who are proponents of the Abraham Accords.
This scenario is being considered in light of President Biden's absence from the G20 summit in India, where the White House has not ruled out the possibility of a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss this significant deal.
Next
Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit
Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success
Previous
