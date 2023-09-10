News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tragedy strikes Morocco: Thousands affected by devastating earthquake
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10 | 11:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tragedy strikes Morocco: Thousands affected by devastating earthquake
In a devastating turn of events on Friday night, thousands of Moroccans had their lives forever changed. Among them are those who lost sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, and some who lost their entire families.
Today, in Morocco, the earth continues to claim people’s lives, with some still hoping to find their loved ones alive while others return to the land, buried alongside those who did not survive.
The temporary tally of victims from the destructive earthquake and subsequent aftershocks now exceeds two thousand deaths, with additional casualties in the thousands. This does not account for the hundreds of thousands left homeless due to the catastrophic natural disaster.
El Haouz, the epicenter, is the region most severely affected by the earthquake, where more than 1,300 lives were lost. Taroudant, another province, also witnessed hundreds of casualties. In these areas, located southwest of the historic tourist city of Marrakech, entire villages were razed.
Meanwhile, Moroccan rescue teams persist in their search for survivors in remote towns and villages, most of which are situated in the rugged Atlas Mountains. The process is grueling, while funeral processions for the victims remain unending.
On the international front, world leaders have expressed their shock and condolences. Several countries have offered assistance, including France, Spain, Italy, and the United States.
Even neighboring Algeria, with strained relations with Morocco, opened its airspace after two years to humanitarian flights carrying aid and wounded.
The World Bank has announced its full support for Morocco, a country now in dire need of massive aid, according to the International Red Cross Committee, which expects relief efforts to continue for years given the scale of the disaster.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Tragedy
Strike
Morocco
Affected
Devastating
Earthquake
Next
The 21st Asian century: The emerging Asian corridor from India to Europe
India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:49
Morocco earthquake: Spain sends paramedics and France confirm readiness to help
World News
07:49
Morocco earthquake: Spain sends paramedics and France confirm readiness to help
0
World News
01:09
Death toll from powerful earthquake in Morocco reaches over 2,000
World News
01:09
Death toll from powerful earthquake in Morocco reaches over 2,000
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-09
PM Najib Mikati confirms safety of Lebanese citizens in Morocco following strong earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-09-09
PM Najib Mikati confirms safety of Lebanese citizens in Morocco following strong earthquake
0
Middle East News
2023-09-09
Morocco's earthquake death toll rises to 632
Middle East News
2023-09-09
Morocco's earthquake death toll rises to 632
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Moroccan heritage at risk: Earthquake damage to historical sites
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Moroccan heritage at risk: Earthquake damage to historical sites
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
G20 Summit in India: Mixed outcomes and diplomatic maneuvers
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
G20 Summit in India: Mixed outcomes and diplomatic maneuvers
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Morocco and Lebanon: Solidarity and mutual aid amidst crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Morocco and Lebanon: Solidarity and mutual aid amidst crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
2023-08-31
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Tragedy strikes Morocco: Thousands affected by devastating earthquake
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Tragedy strikes Morocco: Thousands affected by devastating earthquake
0
World News
01:09
Death toll from powerful earthquake in Morocco reaches over 2,000
World News
01:09
Death toll from powerful earthquake in Morocco reaches over 2,000
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
2
Lebanon News
12:53
Five Lebanese army personnel injured at the Taamir checkpoint due to clashes in Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon News
12:53
Five Lebanese army personnel injured at the Taamir checkpoint due to clashes in Ain al-Hilweh
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
4
Lebanon News
08:15
World Suicide Prevention Day: "Creating Hope through Action"
Lebanon News
08:15
World Suicide Prevention Day: "Creating Hope through Action"
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Ain al-Hilweh's new camps: A controversial shelter solution
6
Sports News
11:03
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77
Sports News
11:03
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for the first time after beating Serbia, 83-77
7
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
01:38
Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate
8
Lebanon News
08:07
Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon becomes a battlefield with one wounded
Lebanon News
08:07
Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon becomes a battlefield with one wounded
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More