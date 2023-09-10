Tragedy strikes Morocco: Thousands affected by devastating earthquake

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10 | 11:33
Tragedy strikes Morocco: Thousands affected by devastating earthquake
2min
Tragedy strikes Morocco: Thousands affected by devastating earthquake

In a devastating turn of events on Friday night, thousands of Moroccans had their lives forever changed. Among them are those who lost sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, and some who lost their entire families.

Today, in Morocco, the earth continues to claim people’s lives, with some still hoping to find their loved ones alive while others return to the land, buried alongside those who did not survive.

The temporary tally of victims from the destructive earthquake and subsequent aftershocks now exceeds two thousand deaths, with additional casualties in the thousands. This does not account for the hundreds of thousands left homeless due to the catastrophic natural disaster.

El Haouz, the epicenter, is the region most severely affected by the earthquake, where more than 1,300 lives were lost. Taroudant, another province, also witnessed hundreds of casualties. In these areas, located southwest of the historic tourist city of Marrakech, entire villages were razed. 

Meanwhile, Moroccan rescue teams persist in their search for survivors in remote towns and villages, most of which are situated in the rugged Atlas Mountains. The process is grueling, while funeral processions for the victims remain unending.

On the international front, world leaders have expressed their shock and condolences. Several countries have offered assistance, including France, Spain, Italy, and the United States. 

Even neighboring Algeria, with strained relations with Morocco, opened its airspace after two years to humanitarian flights carrying aid and wounded.

The World Bank has announced its full support for Morocco, a country now in dire need of massive aid, according to the International Red Cross Committee, which expects relief efforts to continue for years given the scale of the disaster.

