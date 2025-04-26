Canada PM Carney condemns Israeli blockade on food, says WFP must be allowed to work in Gaza

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urged Israel to allow the World Food Program to work in Gaza, saying food must not be used as a 'political tool,' hours after the U.N. agency ran out of stocks due to a sustained Israeli blockade on supplies.



The WFP said on Friday it had delivered its last remaining supplies to kitchens providing hot meals in Gaza and that the facilities were expected to run out of food in the coming days.



"The U.N. World Food Program just announced that its food stocks in Gaza have run out because of the Israeli Government's blockade — food cannot be used as a political tool," Carney said on X.



Reuters