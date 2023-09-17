News
Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar
2023-09-17 | 11:00
In the middle of the night, as we observe the faint glimmers across valleys and fields, it signifies the suspicious passage of undocumented individuals from Syria.
According to locals, hundreds traverse their lands day and night.
Let us delve into the middle of the suspicious passage of undocumented individuals from Syria in Ouainat, Akkar.
However, monitoring the rugged routes and pathways smugglers use on foot or by motorcycles provides a clearer picture. These motorcycles transport Syrian families in the area, and when they spot unfamiliar vehicles or cameras, they wait for a secure moment to proceed.
They arrive from the depths of Syria, either directly from the valley or through Wadi Khaled, Machta Hammoud, and Machta Hassan, bypassing the Chadra checkpoint. As our surveillance indicates, they climb using motorcycles and take refuge in olive groves until a bus or any means of transportation arrives to take them deeper into Lebanese territory.
This scene unfolds daily, and with the naked eye, one can witness smuggled Syrian families reaching points even close to military installations. Sometimes, they escape into the countryside to evade potential apprehension.
Occasionally, they leave their clothing behind on the road and get apprehended by the Lebanese Army in the woods or on the dirt roads they traverse. They may even be arrested while congregating near a church, leading to mass detentions for eventual deportation.
The number of individuals passing through Ouainat without detention is substantial. When inquired about those who have been detained, residents, or even security sources, often mention the name "Ali D" and his relatives, who serve as facilitators and coordinators for the gathering and transportation of Syrians arriving from Syria or Wadi Khaled, ensuring their passage to the interior, away from the military, through Ouainat routes close to Chadra.
The smugglers and coordinators receive assistance from some villagers whose lands the Syrians cross. Given that border control exceeds their capabilities, these networks should not be impervious to interception.
