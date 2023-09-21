Unmasking the smuggler's gambit: Lebanese-Syrian border chronicles

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21 | 10:26
High views
Unmasking the smuggler&#39;s gambit: Lebanese-Syrian border chronicles
3min
Unmasking the smuggler's gambit: Lebanese-Syrian border chronicles

When political and security interventions cease to release smugglers after their arrest by the Army, only then can we hope for deterrence of smuggling networks.

Until that moment, the "cat-and-mouse game" between smugglers and the Lebanese Army at the Lebanese-Syrian border will continue.

The latest chapter of smuggling is an operation that was seized by the Army in the Lebanese border town of Hawik.

During the routine daily patrols conducted by the Army along smuggling routes, a patrol happened to pass by on Wednesday night while smugglers were trying to transport large quantities of cigarettes from Lebanon to Syria for another group to receive from the Syrian side.

As a result, the Army clashed with the group, which opened fire on the patrol. Some of the individuals in the group managed to escape, while others were apprehended. One of the smugglers was injured and subsequently succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Smuggled goods vary in type over time based on market demand, with one of the most popular items being cigarettes. Smuggling these into Syria has become profitable for Lebanese smugglers, with each carton sold for around four dollars, which is cheaper for Syrians in light of the "monopoly" on importing it inside Syria.

For instance, the price of one carton of a specific brand of flavored tobacco in Lebanon today is $19, while in Syria, it is sold for $24 per carton, with each box containing forty cartons.

The price of a local cigarette carton in Lebanon today is $7, while in Syria, it is sold for $10 per carton, with each box containing fifty cartons.

This time, the smuggled goods were confiscated by the Army and referred to the judiciary. However, human and commodity smuggling is an active trade that is difficult to control fully.

This was highlighted by the Army's thwarting of an attempt by around 1,000 individuals to cross the Lebanese-Syrian border; as long as the number of Army deployed on the Lebanese-Syrian border with a length of 387 km is approximately 4,800 soldiers, they take turns serving, which means that the actual number deployed daily is half, while the need is for 40,000 soldiers.

For example, imagine a battalion consisting of 1,000 soldiers must be spread out over 20 kilometers to carry out monitoring operations. In the north, the border battalion, for example, monitors a distance of 110 kilometers, and in the Bekaa, it covers 85 kilometers.

Given this reality and the shortage of resources, there is no solution except for political coordination and stricter penalties against smugglers and their backers.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
