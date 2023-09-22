The testimony of housing in the name of a displaced Syrian has caused turmoil in political groups and on social media.



The issuance of the testimony was far from ordinary, not just due to its wide distribution amid the worsening Syrian displacement crisis but also because it was issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).



Some viewed this release as a violation of Lebanese sovereignty since it didn't stem from an official Lebanese authority, like the Mukhtar, but rather from the UNHCR, which provides housing testimonies to foreigners on Lebanese territory.



While these housing testimonies have prompted political condemnation, the UNHCR clarified that these testimonies have been issued since 2016 in agreement with the Lebanese government to obtain legal residence and access essential services such as enrolling students in schools.



However, there are also concerns that these testimonies may become permanent and serve as an introduction to integrating Syrians into Lebanese society.



Apart from the existential fear accompanying the Lebanese due to successive waves of displacement, sources from the General Security told LBCI that the more precise issue is the designation of the testimony as a "presence" rather than a "housing" testimony.



Furthermore, this type of testimony is granted to displaced individuals registered with the United Nations between 2011 and 2015 and recognized by Lebanon when presented to the General Security, along with the information it contains.



This document allows refugees to obtain an annual residence permit after registering their information with General Security and enables them to specify their place of presence.



As for the reason for issuing the testimony by the UNHCR rather than the Mukhtars, for example, General Security sources confirmed that these individuals are under the care of UNHCR, which has not shared data with the Lebanese state.



Therefore, this procedure was agreed upon based on a memorandum of understanding signed with the Lebanese government, regulating the presence of Syrians seeking employment in specific seasonal sectors, such as construction, agriculture, and sanitation.



Residence permits are revoked for anyone discovered by General Security to have returned to Syria, even once, which removes their refugee status.



However, the problem lies elsewhere, as those who requested temporary residence permits do not exceed one hundred thousand, while the rest contribute to the increase in illegal labor and random Syrian displacement.