Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28 | 11:43
High views
Power for payment: EDL&#39;s strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon
3min
Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon

Electricité du Liban (EDL) has significantly changed its power supply strategy to encourage compliance with electricity bills. 

This shift comes as EDL has been struggling with widespread non-payment issues, threatening the country's already fragile power infrastructure.

In December 2022, EDL initiated a plan to address the increasing challenges in the power sector. Out of approximately 800 distribution points, the company has identified around 70 currently compliant with bill payments. 

Based on this assessment, EDL has decided to extend power supply hours by an additional two hours per day starting from October 1, specifically in areas where non-compliance rates are below 10 percent.

Some of the Beirut neighborhoods set to benefit from this increase in power supply include Ashrafieh, Hikmeh, Rmeil, Medawar, Gemmayzeh, Bachoura, Karantina, Al-Naher, Manara, Ras Beirut, and Commodore.

LBCI's sources confirm that the campaign to remove illegal power connections continues. 

As evidence of their commitment, EDL sent a formal request to the Interior and Municipalities Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, seeking additional security support in Beirut's southern and northern suburbs, as well as in the regions of the north of Lebanon and Akkar, to facilitate the ongoing campaign against illegal power connections. 

The equation that connects bill payments with access to electricity is beginning to show positive results beyond the campaign against illegal connections. 

Tax collection rates have reached record levels. For example, in the areas extending from Antelias to Akkar, the November and December 2022 tax collection rate reached 94 percent. 

Conversely, areas primarily served by the Litani Authority, such as Jezzine, Western Bekaa, and parts of the Chouf region, recorded the lowest tax collection rates at just 40 percent.

In conclusion, the message is clear: pay your electricity bills, and you will receive an uninterrupted power supply. Those who fail to comply will face not only fines but also additional charges based on estimated kilowatt-hour consumption. 

The board of directors of EDL, following a recommendation from the State Council, has approved a fine of $100 for monophasic users and $300 for triphasic users, in addition to the incurred kilowatt-hour charges, all based on an estimated tariff schedule set by EDL.

