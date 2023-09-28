US aid to the Lebanese Army continues amid political stalemate

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28 | 12:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US aid to the Lebanese Army continues amid political stalemate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US aid to the Lebanese Army continues amid political stalemate

The United States will continue its aid to the Lebanese Army beyond October if a new president is not elected, according to a statement from a US Embassy official in Beirut, as reported by LBCI.

However, the financial assistance program for Lebanese military personnel and internal security forces, which provided a monthly stipend of $100 per individual, is set to halt in November due to the expiration of its six-month term, as stated by the US official.

Currently, there are no plans to renew this support, primarily because of the Lebanese officials' failure to elect a president and implement the required economic reforms mandated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Nevertheless, the US Embassy official in Beirut confirmed to LBCI that consultations are underway with allies to explore ways to assist the Lebanese Army, although no further details were disclosed.

This clarification from the US follows media reports suggesting potential changes in assistance during the Quintet meeting in Lebanon, held in New York. 

During the meeting, Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf stated that the US would only continue aiding the Lebanese Army with a comprehensive political solution.

Regarding the concerns raised about whether the monthly aid recipients found the funds helpful in coping with the economic crisis, the US official clarified that a third party handled this. 

The move was seen as a gesture of transparency and accountability to be presented to the US Congress in the future.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

US

Aid

Lebanese

Army

Political

Stalemate

LBCI Next
The Sabra camp rape incident: A harsh reminder of lingering prostitution networks
Amin Maalouf's bid for the French Academy: A historic opportunity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-26

Lebanese Army Chief Meets al-Bayssari to Discuss Syrian Refugee Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-09

Lebanese Army receives ten containers of ammunition in US support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

Gemayel highlights Lebanese Army's crucial duty amidst political turmoil

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-09

West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Uniting worlds through words: Amin Maalouf elected new perpetual secretary of French Academy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28

Fresh approach: Wassim Mansouri's proposed reforms seek to revive Lebanon's struggling banking sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28

Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28

Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27

Unveiling the future of global tourism: Saudi Arabia's welcome to the world on World Tourism Day 2023

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13

Apple’s iOS 17 arrives Monday, September 18

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

Judge Tannous Meshleb discusses limits to violating election patrols principle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Mansouri: The central bank cannot replace entire state to solve Lebanon’s crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

OEIL: Absence of accountability led to further collapse in all sectors of Lebanese state

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Moawad meets US Ambassador Shea, urges presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

MP Doueihi to LBCI: The parliament does not belong to Berri or his political party

LBCI
World News
03:34

LACC: Lebanon's Sovereignty, Independence, Freedom, and Unity Integral to Regional and International Security and Stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Saudi Success in Realigning France with the Quintet: Challenges and Adjustments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Iranian forces directs lasers at an American helicopter in the Gulf

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More