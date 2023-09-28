News
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
US aid to the Lebanese Army continues amid political stalemate
2023-09-28 | 12:22
US aid to the Lebanese Army continues amid political stalemate
The United States will continue its aid to the Lebanese Army beyond October if a new president is not elected, according to a statement from a US Embassy official in Beirut, as reported by LBCI.
However, the financial assistance program for Lebanese military personnel and internal security forces, which provided a monthly stipend of $100 per individual, is set to halt in November due to the expiration of its six-month term, as stated by the US official.
Currently, there are no plans to renew this support, primarily because of the Lebanese officials' failure to elect a president and implement the required economic reforms mandated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Nevertheless, the US Embassy official in Beirut confirmed to LBCI that consultations are underway with allies to explore ways to assist the Lebanese Army, although no further details were disclosed.
This clarification from the US follows media reports suggesting potential changes in assistance during the Quintet meeting in Lebanon, held in New York.
During the meeting, Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf stated that the US would only continue aiding the Lebanese Army with a comprehensive political solution.
Regarding the concerns raised about whether the monthly aid recipients found the funds helpful in coping with the economic crisis, the US official clarified that a third party handled this.
The move was seen as a gesture of transparency and accountability to be presented to the US Congress in the future.
