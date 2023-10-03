News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03 | 11:33
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
Citizens bear a significant responsibility for the flooding of our roads.
Despite constant warnings about the potential for city flooding if waste accumulates on the roads, the same scenes of trash bags, bottles, and unidentifiable waste items covering the drainage channels and gutters are evident. This is a crucial factor that citizens are the main cause of flooding.
In the days leading up to the anticipated winter rain, we embarked on a journey along the public highways from Jounieh to Byblos and from Beirut to Damour.
Along the way, we encountered mountains of waste. Those responsible for road maintenance must understand that rain will inevitably wash this waste onto the highways, blocking drainage channels designed for water flow, not solid waste.
Throughout the highways, we stopped at rainwater drainage channels that should ideally remain clear to ensure smooth water flow. Unfortunately, what we witnessed was concerning. The problem is that each individual may think, "It is not my fault, and it is not only me."
If this issue is not promptly addressed, rainwater will become stagnant, overflow onto the roads, and public outcry will follow. This situation mirrors what occurs every time a canal in Dbayeh overflows, which primarily serves as a natural outlet for rainwater drainage. The Public Works Ministry cleaned it a few days ago, but can we expect it to stay clean?
The responsibilities for addressing this issue are distributed among the Public Works Ministry, municipalities, energy authorities, and waste contractors, which should not be treated as a one-time event, as we are currently witnessing, but should be diligently upheld throughout the year.
Will the government have the courage to impose strict penalties on citizens who dispose of waste in the streets, similar to the measures taken in places like Singapore, where fines start at $1,500 for first-time offenders and can escalate to $3,000 for subsequent violations, potentially reaching $10,000 for repeat offenders?
More importantly, will these penalties be enforced if they are enacted?
As for citizens, as long as your roads serve as dumping grounds, the problem will persist, and no amount of cleaning efforts will ultimately withstand the force of nature.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Cause
Road
Flooding
Responsibility
Citizens
Waste
Disposal
Next
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-07-23
12 dead and 40 missing in flooding caused by heavy rains in Afghanistan
Middle East News
2023-07-23
12 dead and 40 missing in flooding caused by heavy rains in Afghanistan
0
World News
07:08
"Philippe" storm causes heavy rain in Guadeloupe, France
World News
07:08
"Philippe" storm causes heavy rain in Guadeloupe, France
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-02
Public Works Minister shares concerns over waste dumping
Lebanon News
2023-10-02
Public Works Minister shares concerns over waste dumping
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-02
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
Press Highlights
2023-10-02
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-09-04
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
Sports News
2023-09-04
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
0
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
Variety and Tech
14:00
Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
0
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:17
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
Lebanon News
05:17
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
2
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
Lebanon News
04:31
Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
4
Lebanon News
09:59
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:59
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More