Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

Citizens bear a significant responsibility for the flooding of our roads.



Despite constant warnings about the potential for city flooding if waste accumulates on the roads, the same scenes of trash bags, bottles, and unidentifiable waste items covering the drainage channels and gutters are evident. This is a crucial factor that citizens are the main cause of flooding.



In the days leading up to the anticipated winter rain, we embarked on a journey along the public highways from Jounieh to Byblos and from Beirut to Damour.

Along the way, we encountered mountains of waste. Those responsible for road maintenance must understand that rain will inevitably wash this waste onto the highways, blocking drainage channels designed for water flow, not solid waste.