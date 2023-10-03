Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03
High views
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal
3min
Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

Citizens bear a significant responsibility for the flooding of our roads.

Despite constant warnings about the potential for city flooding if waste accumulates on the roads, the same scenes of trash bags, bottles, and unidentifiable waste items covering the drainage channels and gutters are evident. This is a crucial factor that citizens are the main cause of flooding.

In the days leading up to the anticipated winter rain, we embarked on a journey along the public highways from Jounieh to Byblos and from Beirut to Damour. 
 
Along the way, we encountered mountains of waste. Those responsible for road maintenance must understand that rain will inevitably wash this waste onto the highways, blocking drainage channels designed for water flow, not solid waste.
 
Explained: Why Lebanon has an ongoing trash problem

Throughout the highways, we stopped at rainwater drainage channels that should ideally remain clear to ensure smooth water flow. Unfortunately, what we witnessed was concerning. The problem is that each individual may think, "It is not my fault, and it is not only me."

If this issue is not promptly addressed, rainwater will become stagnant, overflow onto the roads, and public outcry will follow. This situation mirrors what occurs every time a canal in Dbayeh overflows, which primarily serves as a natural outlet for rainwater drainage. The Public Works Ministry cleaned it a few days ago, but can we expect it to stay clean? 

The responsibilities for addressing this issue are distributed among the Public Works Ministry, municipalities, energy authorities, and waste contractors, which should not be treated as a one-time event, as we are currently witnessing, but should be diligently upheld throughout the year.

Will the government have the courage to impose strict penalties on citizens who dispose of waste in the streets, similar to the measures taken in places like Singapore, where fines start at $1,500 for first-time offenders and can escalate to $3,000 for subsequent violations, potentially reaching $10,000 for repeat offenders? 

More importantly, will these penalties be enforced if they are enacted?

As for citizens, as long as your roads serve as dumping grounds, the problem will persist, and no amount of cleaning efforts will ultimately withstand the force of nature.
 

