Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03 | 11:40
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah expressed his party's willingness to cooperate with the state in facilitating an agreement regarding removing two tents in exchange for an Israeli withdrawal from the northern part of the Ghajar region.
Sources closely following the matter have revealed that negotiations are being pursued focusing on diplomatic strength rather than military force.
The equation is explicit: the removal of the tents in exchange for an Israeli withdrawal from the northern Ghajar region. This information was relayed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to the US mediator, Amos Hochstein, during his last visit to Lebanon.
Sources confirmed progress in indirect negotiations and the Israeli delegation's proposal approval, but internal Israeli conflicts have stalled the agreement.
Furthermore, along with these secret negotiations, two other factors have contributed to the delay of the agreement up to this point:
- The first factor was caused by media leaks regarding the initial agreement to exchange the tents for an Israeli withdrawal from northern Ghajar. These leaks surfaced in a Lebanese newspaper more than two weeks ago.
- The second factor involves the retirement of the head of the Lebanese delegation, Major General Mounir Chehade, from October 1, without a replacement being appointed. This decision came after the Defense Minister refused to promote him to the rank of brigadier general, which would have extended his service and allowed him to complete the mission assigned to him.
The Commander of the International Forces had advised against changing the Lebanese negotiating delegation as long as it had reached advanced stages in the negotiations.
Nasrallah indeed preempted the return of Hochstein to Lebanon by a few days, indicating his non-opposition to the Ghajar agreement in exchange for the tents.
However, the question remains whether the Israeli side will provide a definitive answer to the proposal, bypassing their internal disagreements.
Additionally, it remains to be seen whether the fate of the leadership of the Lebanese negotiating delegation will be determined or if the two officers who worked under Major General Chehade's command in the negotiations will take charge of the important task.
