Agriculture Minister launches national plan to revitalize farming and fishing sectors

The Agriculture Ministry, under the patronage of Minister Nizar Hani, launched a volunteer day in the southern town of Qana in cooperation with the Qana municipality and several civil and agricultural associations.



The event witnessed a wide official and public turnout, including a large-scale tree-planting campaign supporting sustainable agriculture.



During the event, Hani announced the launch of a national plan to rehabilitate the agricultural sector in South Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and other regions, in coordination with international organizations. He highlighted the ministry's efforts to secure the necessary funding to support farmers and boost domestic production.



In a move to support the fishing sector, Hani visited the fishermen's port in Naqoura, where he listened to the concerns of local fishermen and pledged to follow up on their demands with the relevant ministries. He stressed the importance of protecting this vital sector.



The minister also visited the United Nations Interim Force headquarters in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Naqoura, where he expressed appreciation for the international forces' support for agricultural and environmental development.



UNIFIL's commander reaffirmed the continuation of cooperation through various programs to assist farmers and promote sustainability.



Hani called for strengthening partnerships with local and international organizations, emphasizing that agriculture remains a cornerstone for Lebanon's social and economic stability.