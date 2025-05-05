All 133 cardinals voting in conclave are now in Rome: Vatican

World News
05-05-2025 | 07:51
High views
All 133 cardinals voting in conclave are now in Rome: Vatican
All 133 cardinals voting in conclave are now in Rome: Vatican

All of the 133 Catholic cardinals who will vote to choose a successor to Pope Francis are now in Rome ahead of the conclave starting this week, the Vatican said Monday.

They will gather in secret in the Sistine Chapel starting at 4:30 pm (1430 GMT) on Wednesday and will keep voting until one choice among them has a two-thirds majority and becomes head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

AFP

World News

Cardinals

Vote

Conclave

Rome

Vatican

