All 133 cardinals voting in conclave are now in Rome: Vatican
World News
05-05-2025 | 07:51
All 133 cardinals voting in conclave are now in Rome: Vatican
All of the 133 Catholic cardinals who will vote to choose a successor to Pope Francis are now in Rome ahead of the conclave starting this week, the Vatican said Monday.
They will gather in secret in the Sistine Chapel starting at 4:30 pm (1430 GMT) on Wednesday and will keep voting until one choice among them has a two-thirds majority and becomes head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.
AFP
