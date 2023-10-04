News
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04 | 08:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
In Qab Elias, inhabited by 50,000 residents, the number of Syrians has reached two-thirds of the population, most of whom entered the country clandestinely and do not fall under the category of displaced persons...
While the town of Qab Elias is fulfilling its duties by closing institutions and shops operated by Syrians, its task still needs to be completed. It cannot achieve its goals by suppressing all violations of work, professional or residential rent, and the informal camps that "multiply like mushrooms" as long as there are complicit Lebanese turning a blind eye to their fellow citizens and circumventing the law.
For all the reasons above, the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Appeal in Bekaa, Judge Munif Barakat, issued judicial assignments to the Internal Security Forces, State Security, and the General Security Directorate to inspect institutions and close them if they violate them.
He also called for arresting anyone working illegally in them if they are Syrian, whether employed or residing illegally. He also requested the same agencies to verify whether those working in agriculture among the Syrians hold legal permits and documents, in addition to pursuing smuggling gangs and arresting them.
In Bekaa, the numbers are terrifying. According to Governor Kamal Abu Jaoudeh, at least 400,000 Syrians are scattered in the governorates of Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel, while UNHCR only reports the registration of 305,921 Syrians.
Moreover, there are 4,000 establishments run by Syrians in the Zahle district and West Bekaa, 325 camps in the Zahle district, and 171 in West Bekaa.
When completed, these preliminary statistics initiated by the Bekaa Governorate will reveal more numbers and violations indicating that Syrians have become outnumbering Lebanese in some areas, at least twice over.
News Bulletin Reports
Qab Elias
Lebanon
Bekaa
Refugees
