Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Second day
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-08 | 11:45
Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Second day
After twenty-four hours since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, the Al-Qassam Brigades continued to reveal details of the initial and surprise moments of the operation.
After the ground phase, videos and data of the air and sea operations were also released.
Five boats loaded with Al-Qassam Naval Commando fighters participated in the early moments of the battle and successfully carried out an operation on the shores of southern Ashkelon, gaining control of several areas.
From the air, scenes revealed how the operation occurred and the type of weapons used.
According to Hamas, the air force of the Al-Qassam Brigades participated in the early moments of the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood by attacking Israeli army positions, specifically using thirty-five suicide drones in all combat sectors.
On the ground, after twenty-four hours, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, are still engaging in fierce clashes in several locations inside Israeli territory.
Moreover, they temporarily seized the 'Raim military base' and, in the past hours, carried out infiltration operations to reinforce their elements inside the Gaza Strip with forces and equipment.
Hamas' military operation also reached the 'Eretz' military site, which its fighters stormed in the early hours of the war.
Furthermore, a video from Al-Jazeera shows the scale of the battles and Hamas' control of the land, capturing several Israeli officers and soldiers.
Operation Al-Aqsa Flood continues in an audio recording, as confirmed by the military spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida.
So, it is a tough war, as acknowledged by the spokesperson for the Israeli army, which has confirmed Tel Aviv's continued bombardment of Gaza.
In summary, on the second day of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and beyond, what details will the Al-Qassam Brigades reveal in the coming hours?
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Al-Aqsa Flood
Operation
Palestine
Israel
