In modern warfare, the power of the GPS system stands out, accurately determining locations worldwide, whether civilian or military.



This system, initially developed as a military project in the early 1970s by the United States, has evolved over the years to become an integral part of civilian life and the defense industry, notably in the production of guided missiles.



These guided missiles have been extensively employed in battles across the Middle East since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. To protect its interests, Israel has developed advanced technology that relies on electronic interference with missile control systems, effectively disrupting their optical and electronic systems during flight.



While electronic interference can potentially disrupt the trajectory of missiles, it also exposes civilians, both in Israel and beyond, to significant danger. Missiles that fail to reach their military targets due to jamming may inadvertently hit civilian areas.



Furthermore, it is crucial to note that the electronic interference adopted by Israel directly impacts all transportation sectors. This interference can lead aircraft off course, raising the possibility of aviation accidents.



According to the American magazine Politico, Israel has advised pilots to use alternative systems to GPS.



Maritime navigation is also significantly affected, increasing the likelihood of ship collisions at sea or in ports.



On land, civilians heavily rely on GPS-based systems like Google Maps and Waze for navigation, which could become unreliable and force drivers to operate without precise guidance.