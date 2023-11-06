Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian

2023-11-06 | 10:19
Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian
Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian

Here in the town of Ainata, the lives of the children Rimas, Taline, and Lian came to an end, and their dreams "went up in smoke."

They did not know why an Israeli missile targeted their car, and why their grandmother Samira was killed, and their mother Hoda was placed in intensive care.

The family's last journey began from their home in Blida, and along with them was their grandmother's brother, Samir. 

They returned to their house after escaping to Beirut, spending the day gathering the necessary books and winter supplies, knowing that displacement seemed imminent. 

Around 5 p.m., the family left Blida. The grandmother, mother, and three daughters got into a car, and Samir drove another one in front of them.

They passed through Blida and, in Aitaroun, stopped to buy some necessities from a supermarket there. Then, the two cars continued their path towards Ainata. 

It was in Ainata that a drone targeted the car carrying the grandmother, mother, and three girls, while Samir's car was pushed to the side of the road by the blast, and he suffered minor injuries.

It happened in a residential area in Ainata. The missile penetrated the car and the ground for over half a meter. After being hit by the missile and catching fire, the car traveled a few meters until it came to a stop under the road, where the journey towards "safety" ended in a heinous crime that killed the grandmother and the girls and wounded the mother, Hoda.

Security sources confirm that Ainata is not a location for military operations and is not directly on the border. 

The point where a single missile hit the car is a residential area and did not witness any clashes during the fighting.

As for the car that had passed through two towns before reaching Ainata, security sources say that the presence of children and women inside was clear to the Israeli reconnaissance plane.

The mother, Hoda, who was driving the targeted car, is the sole survivor. She is in the hospital after undergoing several surgeries, and her question remains: "Where are my daughters...?"
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

Missile

Drone

Blida

Attack

Ainata

South

Border

