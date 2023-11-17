Back to square one: US General discusses northern front with Israeli Officials amid disruption of prisoner exchange negotiations

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17 | 12:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Back to square one: US General discusses northern front with Israeli Officials amid disruption of prisoner exchange negotiations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Back to square one: US General discusses northern front with Israeli Officials amid disruption of prisoner exchange negotiations

With sirens sounding in the north and targeting several Israeli settlements from Lebanon, General Michael Kurilla, the commander of US Central Command, engaged in discussions with Israeli officials on how to handle the northern front.

This front represents the most significant concern for Washington, as its escalation could widen the scope of the war from Gaza to a regional war.

In addition to the Lebanon front, the West Bank has witnessed an unprecedented escalation, prompting warnings from US, Palestinian, and Israeli authorities about the danger of expanding clashes beyond the region.

While tension prevails in both the West Bank and Lebanon, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant threatened to intensify airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and penetrate its territory without restrictions just ahead of Kurella's arrival.

However, the Israeli army continued its operations within the Al-Shifa Hospital, preparing a report to present to the American guest, justifying Israel's refusal to Washington's demand to ease the intensity of operations, avoid civilian casualties, and provide humanitarian aid.

Between the operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank, the issue of the prisoner exchange faces several obstacles.

The Israeli voice calling for a deal that includes all prisoners collides with the War Cabinet's rejection of Palestinian conditions. The Israeli authorities consider intensifying fire in the Gaza Strip as pressure on Hamas, expecting the movement's leader, Yahya Sinwar, to make concessions in the prisoner exchange negotiations.

However, the unexpected response came from Sinwar himself, who cut ties with Qatar and halted negotiations due to the operation against Al-Shifa Hospital and the mass killings in Gaza. This impedes the progress of the prisoner exchange deal and resets matters to square one.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

US

General

Northern

Front

Israeli

Officials

Disruption

Prisoner

Exchange

Negotiations

LBCI Next
Escalations in the West Bank: Settler threats and Palestinian resistance
Prisoner exchange deal: Israel's conditions intensify challenges in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:53

Israeli National Security Council head: There is no deal for a prisoner exchange, and we will not cease fire without the release of the hostages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15

Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-11

Israel Halts Prisoner Exchange Negotiations Amidst Complexity and Conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-10

Egypt, Qatar, and the US navigate the maze of Hamas-Israeli hostage negotiations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Legal interference: French investigation reveals alleged plan to shield Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Your dollars, your options: Making the most of Circular 158 amendments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Beirut Bar Association's role: Legal advocacy in Port Explosion and banking crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:06

Hamas reveals details about the death of one of the hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
13:16

Over 12,000 killed, including 5,000 children, in Israeli strikes in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01

Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack targeting Israeli special forces in Manara

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:38

Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Hezbollah claims responsibility for suicidal drone attack in Metula

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Israel targets Lebanese Army center in Sarda and uses white phosphorus in Wadi Honein

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Hashem: Things may slip into war if Israel imposes a war on us

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Israeli aircraft conduct raid on Chihine and Dhayra: Unrest in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Geagea: Gebran Bassil's behavior makes him a privileged disgrace to Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More