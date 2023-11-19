Running out of time: Israel initiates second phase of ground operation in Gaza

As the fourth week of the ground offensive in Gaza begins, the Israeli army initiates its second phase of combat amid warnings of the repercussions of the prolonged.



Additionally, the deadline given by the United States to Israel to cease the hostilities, two weeks ending later this month, approaches.



Both the political and military establishments insist on continuing the fighting, aiming to eliminate Hamas fighters and gain control over their strategic areas.



The primary objective focuses on southern Gaza and unfolds in three stages:



1- Initial penetration: Dozens of tanks and bulldozers, accompanied by infantry units, breach the targeted areas in the southern sector. They are supported by intense artillery fire, helicopters, fighter jets, and drones.



2- Area sweep: In the second stage, the targeted region undergoes thorough combing, with the military directing combat battles in the third stage to eradicate Hamas and its tunnels.



These three stages are executed while maintaining the encirclement of the combat zone, which witnessed fierce clashes in the initial phase, spanning approximately 12 kilometers from Beit Hanoun to Al-Shati in Rimal and Sheikh Ijlin.



According to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the military is prepared for this phase.



However, security sources warn about challenging obstacles anticipated in southern Gaza.



Estimates indicating that thousands of Hamas fighters have moved to the south, along with most Israeli prisoners, have sparked protests from the families of the hostages awaiting a meeting with the War Cabinet.



Nonetheless, continuous obstacles hinder a near-term exchange deal.