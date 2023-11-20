News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Madman of Argentina: Javier Melli's Controversial Rise to Power
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-20 | 10:44
High views
Share
Share
3
min
The Madman of Argentina: Javier Melli's Controversial Rise to Power
Here is the new Argentinian president, Javier Melli.
This figure, considered one of the most controversial in Argentina, is now at the helm of the country after achieving surprising results.
Melli secured a surprising 56% of the votes, defeating his opponent, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who acknowledged his defeat with 44% of the votes in the second and final round held on Sunday.
This comes after his rival, Sergio Massa, succeeded in the first round with 36.68% against 29.99%.
The results are surprising, but the new president's personality surpasses the surprise element in the results. Who is "the Madman" Javier Melli, and why is he called that?
Melli defines himself as a liberated liberal economist and a chaotic capitalist capable of pulling Argentina out of its severe financial crisis with his bold and courageous ideas.
He is known to be a great admirer of Judaism and a staunch supporter of Israel, considering it the most prominent partner for his government if he wins.
On the other hand, he promises to cancel all state partnerships with China and Russia, as well as any socialist systems, including Brazil, which is considered Argentina's strongest regional economic partner.
Melli, who belongs to the far right, strongly opposes the "political class."
In fact, Melli represents a phenomenon that has occupied people, the media, and social media. His controversial personality has made him one of the most interactive figures on social media, especially TikTok.
His childhood friends gave him the nickname "the Madman," which became the title of a recent book about his life, authored by someone interested in studying his personality.
The strangeness was not absent from Melli's chosen style to celebrate his victory, as he held the Israeli flag amid crowds of supporters.
Can "the Madman" succeed in pulling Argentina out of the dire economic situation it is in? The country has recorded the highest inflation rate in the world (143% in a year), while poverty has affected more than 40% of its population.
News Bulletin Reports
Argentina
Melli
Elections
President
Israel
Next
Arab Nations Look to China for Support Amidst Gaza Crisis
Israel's target to dismantle Hamas leadership: Who are Hamas' key figures?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:19
African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza
World News
09:19
African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza
0
World News
2023-11-17
Lula holds call with Israeli president after sharp criticism of Israel
World News
2023-11-17
Lula holds call with Israeli president after sharp criticism of Israel
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-12
Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups
Lebanon News
2023-11-12
Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
The power of 'Hasbara': Unveiling Israel's organized propaganda machine
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
The power of 'Hasbara': Unveiling Israel's organized propaganda machine
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:35
Israeli Knesset Committee Faces Turmoil Over Death Penalty Proposal for Palestinian Prisoners
News Bulletin Reports
09:35
Israeli Knesset Committee Faces Turmoil Over Death Penalty Proposal for Palestinian Prisoners
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:26
Navigating controversy: Red Sea incident sparks security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
09:26
Navigating controversy: Red Sea incident sparks security concerns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-19
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah remains on high alert and in constant readiness
Lebanon News
2023-11-19
Naim Qassem: Hezbollah remains on high alert and in constant readiness
0
Lebanon News
10:34
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
Lebanon News
10:34
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
The Maronite League raises alarms over recent events in Kahaleh and Ain Ebel
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
The Maronite League raises alarms over recent events in Kahaleh and Ain Ebel
0
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Paris demands clarifications from Israel after its strike on the French Institute in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Paris demands clarifications from Israel after its strike on the French Institute in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
Press Highlights
00:43
Unprecedented increase: BDL boosts reserves to over $9 Billion
2
Lebanon News
10:34
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
Lebanon News
10:34
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
3
Lebanon News
03:32
Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
03:32
Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona
5
Middle East News
09:20
Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation
Middle East News
09:20
Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation
6
Middle East News
07:57
Negotiations update: Israel-Hamas hostage exchange faces uncertainty
Middle East News
07:57
Negotiations update: Israel-Hamas hostage exchange faces uncertainty
7
Middle East News
04:37
Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire
Middle East News
04:37
Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
The power of 'Hasbara': Unveiling Israel's organized propaganda machine
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
The power of 'Hasbara': Unveiling Israel's organized propaganda machine
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More