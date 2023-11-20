The Madman of Argentina: Javier Melli's Controversial Rise to Power

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-20 | 10:44
High views
The Madman of Argentina: Javier Melli's Controversial Rise to Power
3min
The Madman of Argentina: Javier Melli's Controversial Rise to Power

Here is the new Argentinian president, Javier Melli. 
 
This figure, considered one of the most controversial in Argentina, is now at the helm of the country after achieving surprising results. 

Melli secured a surprising 56% of the votes, defeating his opponent, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who acknowledged his defeat with 44% of the votes in the second and final round held on Sunday. 

This comes after his rival, Sergio Massa, succeeded in the first round with 36.68% against 29.99%.

The results are surprising, but the new president's personality surpasses the surprise element in the results. Who is "the Madman" Javier Melli, and why is he called that?

Melli defines himself as a liberated liberal economist and a chaotic capitalist capable of pulling Argentina out of its severe financial crisis with his bold and courageous ideas. 

He is known to be a great admirer of Judaism and a staunch supporter of Israel, considering it the most prominent partner for his government if he wins. 

On the other hand, he promises to cancel all state partnerships with China and Russia, as well as any socialist systems, including Brazil, which is considered Argentina's strongest regional economic partner.

Melli, who belongs to the far right, strongly opposes the "political class." 

In fact, Melli represents a phenomenon that has occupied people, the media, and social media. His controversial personality has made him one of the most interactive figures on social media, especially TikTok.

His childhood friends gave him the nickname "the Madman," which became the title of a recent book about his life, authored by someone interested in studying his personality. 

The strangeness was not absent from Melli's chosen style to celebrate his victory, as he held the Israeli flag amid crowds of supporters. 

Can "the Madman" succeed in pulling Argentina out of the dire economic situation it is in? The country has recorded the highest inflation rate in the world (143% in a year), while poverty has affected more than 40% of its population.

News Bulletin Reports

Argentina

Melli

Elections

President

Israel

