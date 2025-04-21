China sanctions US congress members, officials and NGO heads

21-04-2025 | 04:20
China sanctions US congress members, officials and NGO heads
China sanctions US congress members, officials and NGO heads

China has imposed sanctions on some U.S. congress members, government officials as well as heads of non-governmental organizations for "egregious behavior on Hong Kong-related issues", its foreign ministry said Monday.

The sanctions come in response to the U.S. sanctioning six Chinese and Hong Kong officials last month, which Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China "strongly condemns."

"Any wrong action taken by the U.S. side on the Hong Kong-related issue will be met with resolute and reciprocal counteraction by the Chinese side," Guo said.



Reuters
 

