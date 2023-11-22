Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon

The sound of shells and gunfire will subside in the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire reached, set to begin on Thursday.



This ceasefire will also apply to Lebanon, specifically Hezbollah, which participated in the Operation of Al-Aqsa Flood from the southern front, according to LBCI sources.



No sooner had the ceasefire been announced than Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian flew to Beirut with the aim of securing its implementation in Lebanon.



However, Abdollahian stated, "We are here in Beirut to hold consultations with Lebanese officials regarding achieving maximum security in the region and fulfilling the rights of the Palestinians."



While Abdollahian's visit comes just hours before the start of the agreement between Hamas and Israel, it also follows talks conducted by the US envoy Amos Hochstein with Israeli officials. It preceded by days the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region.



As Abdollahian's visit to Beirut concludes, an Iranian source confirmed to LBCI that Abdollahian would head to Qatar, the key player in the prisoner exchange file between Israel and Hamas and the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.