News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-22 | 12:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon
The sound of shells and gunfire will subside in the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire reached, set to begin on Thursday.
This ceasefire will also apply to Lebanon, specifically Hezbollah, which participated in the Operation of Al-Aqsa Flood from the southern front, according to LBCI sources.
No sooner had the ceasefire been announced than Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian flew to Beirut with the aim of securing its implementation in Lebanon.
However, Abdollahian stated, "We are here in Beirut to hold consultations with Lebanese officials regarding achieving maximum security in the region and fulfilling the rights of the Palestinians."
While Abdollahian's visit comes just hours before the start of the agreement between Hamas and Israel, it also follows talks conducted by the US envoy Amos Hochstein with Israeli officials. It preceded by days the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region.
As Abdollahian's visit to Beirut concludes, an Iranian source confirmed to LBCI that Abdollahian would head to Qatar, the key player in the prisoner exchange file between Israel and Hamas and the cessation of hostilities in Gaza.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Gaza
Lebanese
Border
Ceasefire
Palestine
War
Israel
Iran
Next
The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?
Inside Israel's War Cabinet: A rift over response to Hezbollah, hostages deal, and US role
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
2023-11-09
'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war
Middle East News
2023-11-09
'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
0
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Assault on healing spaces: Israeli forces target hospitals across Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Assault on healing spaces: Israeli forces target hospitals across Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:57
Details unveiled: Dynamics of the Hamas-Israel prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
09:57
Details unveiled: Dynamics of the Hamas-Israel prisoner exchange
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
The Prisoner Exchange: Prelude to Ceasefire or Continuation of the Gaza War?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11
Apple launches an online store on China’s WeChat app
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11
Apple launches an online store on China’s WeChat app
0
Lebanon News
10:06
Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security
Lebanon News
10:06
Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security
0
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
0
Lebanon News
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
06:44
Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources
2
Press Highlights
00:44
Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?
Press Highlights
00:44
Will Gaza's ceasefire be applied in South Lebanon?
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah
4
Press Highlights
02:18
Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian to visit Beirut in the upcoming hours
Press Highlights
02:18
Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian to visit Beirut in the upcoming hours
5
Lebanon News
10:06
Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security
Lebanon News
10:06
Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security
6
Middle East News
04:26
Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip
Middle East News
04:26
Hamas: Agreement on a ceasefire by both sides, cessation of military actions in all areas of Gaza Strip
7
Lebanon News
03:17
Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities
Lebanon News
03:17
Unraveling the South: Lebanon's 80th Independence Day amidst the tapestry of regional complexities
8
Lebanon News
06:33
Abdollahian: Resistance in Gaza demonstrated the setbacks faced by the United States and Israel in the eyes of global public opinion
Lebanon News
06:33
Abdollahian: Resistance in Gaza demonstrated the setbacks faced by the United States and Israel in the eyes of global public opinion
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More