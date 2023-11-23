Last-minute adjustments: Israeli public uneasy as Hamas-Israel prisoner swap faces hurdles

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-23 | 11:39
High views
Last-minute adjustments: Israeli public uneasy as Hamas-Israel prisoner swap faces hurdles
Last-minute adjustments: Israeli public uneasy as Hamas-Israel prisoner swap faces hurdles

Voices from the families of Israeli prisoners held by Hamas grow louder, expressing their rejection of any partial deal with the movement that does not include all their loved ones.

However, other families included in the deal expressed frustration towards Israeli officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attempted to appease the angered families, emphasizing the significance and content of the deal, blaming 'last-minute adjustments' for the delay from Thursday to Friday.

The obstacle in the deal in the final hours was revealed to be a result of Hamas not signing it, rejecting Israeli conditions related to the list of Israeli prisoners and the mechanism of their release.

Another Israeli demand rejected by Hamas, deemed non-negotiable by Netanyahu, was allowing medical teams from the International Red Cross to visit all Israeli prisoners, whether included in the deal or not, for medical examinations and the delivery of medicine.

A third point of contention between Hamas and Israel was the issue of Israeli aircraft flying over Gaza during the temporary ceasefire period. Information circulated about an agreement to operate drones for six hours daily.

In light of these developments, Tel Aviv hastily sent Mossad chief David Barnea to Qatar on Wednesday, seeking to obtain the list of Israeli prisoners from Hamas and deliver the Palestinian list. This move aimed to ensure the commencement of the exchange deal starting Friday morning.

Despite Israeli leadership promoting progress on the ground in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli public expresses concern. Some voices suggest that Hamas and its leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, manipulate Israeli nerves, aiming to maintain control over the prisoner file.

The escalating tensions prompted Netanyahu and Gallant to intensify their threats against the Hamas leadership based in Qatar, met with warnings about the ramifications from the Prime Minister and Defense Minister for potential war.

