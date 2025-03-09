Overnight tension in Tripoli after stabbing incident

Calm returned to the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli following a night of tensions in Qoubbeh, Jabal Mohsen, and Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhoods. The unrest erupted after a young man from Jabal Mohsen stabbed a minor.



Initial rumors suggested the victim was of Syrian nationality, but it was later confirmed that he was from the Nawar community.



Gunfire was heard in Qoubbeh and Jabal Mohsen, prompting the Lebanese Army to deploy heavily in the affected areas, particularly in Bakkar, Jabal Mohsen, and Syria Street, which separates Bab al-Tabbaneh from Jabal Mohsen. The military presence helped restore stability.



In response to the incident, the Islamic Alawite Council issued a statement emphasizing the importance of civil peace and security. It confirmed that, in coordination with security forces, the suspect, Ahmad Al-Bitar, had agreed to surrender.



The council expressed confidence in the authorities' ability to handle the case transparently and called for unity in Tripoli, describing the city as a model of national cohesion and resilience against division.