More details about Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

The practical implementation of the prisoner exchange deal will proceed according to the following plan, provided there are no surprises in the last quarter of an hour.



Hamas, on its part, will hand over the hostages it intends to release to the International Committee of the Red Cross. The delivery site will be determined at the last moment, according to Hamas sources, adding that the movement will use multiple convoys to obscure the point from which the hostages will be transported.



Furthermore, the International Committee of the Red Cross will verify and cross-reference the names on the lists with the received hostages, then transfer them to the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, where, according to some observers, the Israeli ambassador to Egypt will be awaiting them.



Moreover, sources stressed that those in need of urgent medical attention will be admitted to hospitals in Egypt; those in good health are expected to be transferred to a military base in southern Israel for questioning before returning to their families.



As for the Palestinian prisoners, the delivery plan will be as follows:



All Palestinian prisoners that will be released are said to be from the West Bank and Jerusalem, with no prisoners from Gaza among them.



Additionally, there are approximately 5200, including 250 children and 50 women; this is before the Al-Aqsa Flood; about 150 are from Gaza, and about 3000 are now detained from the West Bank.