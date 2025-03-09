Syria leader issues plea for national unity, peace

Middle East News
09-03-2025 | 04:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria leader issues plea for national unity, peace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria leader issues plea for national unity, peace

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa called on Sunday for peace and national unity after days of clashes between security forces and loyalists of the former government that have killed more than 1,000 people, most of them Alawite civilians.

"We must preserve national unity (and) civil peace as much as possible and, God willing, we will be able to live together in this country," Sharaa said in a speech delivered from a mosque in Damascus.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Leader

Plea

National

Unity

Peace

LBCI Next
Hamas says held several meetings with US over Gaza ceasefire deal
Iran says 'has not yet received' Trump letter on nuclear talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-23

Zelensky calls for 'unity' between US, EU for lastig peace

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-31

Syria's interim President pledges to preserve 'civil peace,' territorial unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Pope Francis sends message to Lebanese president, calls for peace and unity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

On LBCI, Hamas official discusses national unity government and Gaza administration plans

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57

Israeli finance minister says Trump's plan to displace Gazans 'taking shape'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:25

Israeli military conducts airstrike on 'militants' planting explosives in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Israeli police arrest Qiryat Shemona mayor after clash with Education Minister: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16

Hamas says held several meetings with US over Gaza ceasefire deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-08

311 Alawite civilians killed by Syrian security forces, allies since Thursday: Monitor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:57

Hezbollah refutes claims of involvement in Syria events, warns against misleading campaigns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:27

Lebanese army dismantles Israeli espionage device in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:57

Hezbollah refutes claims of involvement in Syria events, warns against misleading campaigns

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Armed clash erupts in Akkar area over coffee stand dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Ceasefire in question: Israel hits south Lebanon in heaviest attack since November truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Lebanon's First Lady honors women’s contributions on International Women's Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Overnight tension in Tripoli after stabbing incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More