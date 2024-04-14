US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike

2024-04-14 | 11:38
US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike
2min
US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike

A report by Amal Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Before the last drone and missile from Iran reached Israel, US President Joe Biden delivered a clear message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in a bunker beneath the Ministry of Defense in Israel. Biden emphasized Washington's opposition to any Israeli retaliation against Iran, which had saturated Israeli airspace from north to south with defense systems against missiles and drones. Air raid sirens sounded 750 times until 4 a.m.

Washington, having successfully collaborated with Jordan, Britain, and France to counter the Iranian strike, aims to leverage this response to initiate a new regional diplomatic effort.
 
Netanyahu, meanwhile, considered the interception of 330 drones and missiles a significant achievement for Israel and its allies, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declaring victory.

This event marked the first time in the history of the Jewish state that its airspace was breached by missiles and drones from an enemy state, specifically Iran, without an immediate military response. Despite the absence of significant damage to Israelis and their property, Tel Aviv has highlighted its claim of victory, though the cost of the defensive systems used during the five-hour incident exceeded $1.5 billion, according to initial estimates.

The Israeli War Cabinet discussed the implications of the strike and the decision not to respond immediately. Security officials and other authorities warned of the risks of any response to Iran, particularly targeting its nuclear sites. The calls have intensified to adhere to the US demand for restraint and to focus on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the fate of hostages held by Hamas, given the lack of immediate prospects for reaching a deal.

