French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30 | 09:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon

The envoy of French President Emmanuel Macron began his meeting with Hezbollah's delegation by offering condolences to head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammed Raad, for the martyrdom of his son in clashes with the Israeli occupying army in southern Lebanon.

The current and future situation in the south was the primary focus of the first discussion with Hezbollah. 

It became clear that the French, along with the Americans and others, aimed for a change to secure Israeli demands. This involves preventing what happened from Gaza does not occur from southern Lebanon. 

Hence, the emphasis on effective implementation of Resolution 1701.

According to information made available, Hezbollah informed the French envoy that Lebanon needs guarantees from the international community regarding Israeli aggressions and that the situation along the border is linked to developments in Gaza. 
The discussion between Hezbollah and Le Drian also touched upon the fate of the position of the army commander, with Hezbollah sources remaining silent on details.

Regarding the presidential issue, sources indicated that no promising development is on the horizon. The meeting between Le Drian and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, was not amicable and lasted only 10 minutes.
Information suggests that Le Drian began by emphasizing the importance of preventing a vacuum in the army commander position, advocating for General Joseph Aoun to remain in his role. 

However, Bassil rejected this discussion, considering it an internal Lebanese matter and rejecting foreign interference. He argued that the proposed solution contradicts the reform process and there are alternative steps to ensure no vacancy. The meeting concluded at this point.

In multiple meetings, the French envoy expressed concern about the potential vacancy in the army commander position, questioning how some Lebanese would accept it at this sensitive stage. He emphasized that the matter is not about a person but the significance of the position.

On another note, Le Drian expressed satisfaction with the trends advocating for a third option in electing the president, stating that despite his warning about a vacancy in the army commander's position, the reality in Lebanon remains unchanged, both on a presidential and southern level. The warning is influenced more by local conflicts and tendencies than his intentions.
 

News Bulletin Reports

France

Lebanon

Le Drian

LAF

Hezbollah

Presidency

LBCI Next
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-14

France calls on Lebanon, Hezbollah to 'remain out of the conflict'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Gemayel urges Hezbollah to prioritize Lebanon's interests over candidate disputes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29

Le Drian's Diplomacy: Navigating Lebanon's Challenges Without Breaching Stalemates

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:20

The fear of coup: Is Israel's political landscape turning against Netanyahu amidst war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29

Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-14

Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

Israeli army: Threat along the Lebanese border significantly decreased, but the situation remains volatile

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:48

Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Resolution 1701 and beyond: Unpacking the challenges in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Israeli PM Netanyahu advocates continued weapon distribution to citizens in 'war on terrorism'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More