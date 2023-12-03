In a clear stance, US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her rejection of any proposals to amend the boundaries of the Gaza Strip as part of Israel's suggested plans for the territory's future.



Harris's candid remarks echo the rejection previously conveyed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Israeli government concerning the proposed plan for establishing a buffer zone in Gaza after the war.



The plan aims to prevent the return of Hamas elements to the borders with Israeli settlements.



The Israeli government's miniaturized plan, revealed by Netanyahu's foreign policy advisor Ophir Falk, outlines three post-Hamas elimination objectives: destroying Hamas, disarming Gaza, and eradicating extremism in the region.



The "buffer zone" could be part of the disarmament process. Still, its depth remains unclear, potentially extending one to two kilometers into the 41-kilometer-long Gaza Strip, approximately 12 kilometers wide to the north.



What is the purpose behind this zone?



The primary purpose of this zone is not, of course, protection from Hamas rockets that primarily target north of Tel Aviv. Instead, it may serve as partial reassurance for settlers who are apprehensive about returning to the border areas, fearing a recurrence of October 7 scenarios once the war ends.



However, Haaretz newspaper argues that this zone alone will not provide the residents of southern Israel with the security that was taken from them without arrangements with the Palestinian Authority, which will eventually govern the Gaza Strip.



Experts and diplomats suggest that this proposed zone is unlikely to succeed, as all Arab, regional, and international parties reject it.



Ultimately, it is seen as a concept that would further inflame the war, prolonging the duration beyond the cessation of hostilities.