News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Banks Demand Government to Repay $68 Billion: A Struggle Over Deposits and State Spending
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-06 | 09:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Banks Demand Government to Repay $68 Billion: A Struggle Over Deposits and State Spending
Citizens deposited their money in banks, and the banks deposited these funds in the Central Bank of Lebanon. The government borrowed and spent these funds but couldn't repay them.
For the first time since this crisis, after a delay of four years, banks are clearly moving to demand the government to return these funds.
Eleven banks, representing about 70% of the deposits, submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Finance, considering it to be the representative of the state.
In it, they asked the government to return $16.617 billion that was borrowed from the central bank and $51.302 billion to cover the losses of the central bank.
These losses were mainly due to fixing the lira exchange rate and subsidies, which cost $12 billion and $18 billion for electricity.
The banks will wait until February 5th to see what the government will do, and if there is no payment, they will go to the Shura Council to file a lawsuit.
Banking sources said that the funds demanded by the banks were deposits they placed in the Central Bank of Lebanon, which were not utilized, and the central bank used them to finance the state's needs, which were spent and not returned.
News Bulletin Reports
Banks
Central Bank
State
Government
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages
From North to South: Israeli ground operation widens in Gaza Strip
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-29
Mansouri: The central bank cannot replace entire state to solve Lebanon’s crisis
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-29
Mansouri: The central bank cannot replace entire state to solve Lebanon’s crisis
0
Lebanon News
12:10
GCC Summit addresses Lebanon in a recent statement
Lebanon News
12:10
GCC Summit addresses Lebanon in a recent statement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-23
Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-23
Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Putin's Gifts, International Politics, and Regional Agendas in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Putin's Gifts, International Politics, and Regional Agendas in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Gaza's hidden crisis: The ecological fallout of Israel's ongoing war
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Gaza's hidden crisis: The ecological fallout of Israel's ongoing war
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:35
Insider Trading Allegations: Did Some Profit from Hamas' Plan Against Israel on October 7th?
News Bulletin Reports
10:35
Insider Trading Allegations: Did Some Profit from Hamas' Plan Against Israel on October 7th?
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Israel's 'urgency': Balancing military operations, humanitarian crisis, and US relations
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Israel's 'urgency': Balancing military operations, humanitarian crisis, and US relations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18
Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18
Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:51
Banks Demand Government to Repay $68 Billion: A Struggle Over Deposits and State Spending
News Bulletin Reports
09:51
Banks Demand Government to Repay $68 Billion: A Struggle Over Deposits and State Spending
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
03:43
Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition
Variety and Tech
03:43
Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition
2
Lebanon News
04:51
Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:51
Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:01
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
Lebanon News
08:01
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
4
Lebanon News
14:42
UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences
Lebanon News
14:42
UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences
5
Lebanon News
12:10
GCC Summit addresses Lebanon in a recent statement
Lebanon News
12:10
GCC Summit addresses Lebanon in a recent statement
6
Press Highlights
02:19
Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure
Press Highlights
02:19
Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure
7
Lebanon News
10:33
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
10:33
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik
8
Middle East News
14:21
Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops
Middle East News
14:21
Hamas: No negotiations or exchange of hostages until aggression against Gaza stops
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More