News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09 | 11:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
The political-security mission of the French delegation in Beirut concluded after discussions held on Friday and Saturday, centering on the implementation of UN Resolution 1701.
The talks specifically addressed Hezbollah's withdrawal from southern areas below the Litani River, framed as safeguarding Lebanon and preventing escalation along its southern borders.
While seemingly beneficial for Lebanon, this move is not excluded from Israel's pressure to secure its northern border, allowing the return of settlers to their northern towns abandoned during the recent confrontations.
Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib disclosed to LBCI on Friday that a proposal suggested a reduction in UNIFIL forces in exchange for strengthening the Lebanese army in the south, with international support covering the costs.
Coordination between emergency forces and the army would remain a key aspect.
Observers questioned the paradox of seeking stability in the south while simultaneously proposing a reduction in UNIFIL numbers, whose presence serves as a guarantee. Some argue that an increase in the army's numbers, given the retention of UNIFIL, would serve UNIFIL more than Lebanon.
However, according to LBCI's sources, the French proposal remains, at this point, a mere verbal proposition without accompanying practical suggestions or specific assurances.
Multiple sources who met with the French envoys told LBCI that France's approach might not align with Washington's. Paris seems focused on enforcing the international resolution, regardless of the method.
In any case, the primary concern in all propositions, particularly for Hezbollah, is the conviction of preserving Lebanon's stability.
However, any attempt to alter agreements mad
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
UN
Resolution 1701
Implementation
French
Delegation
Beirut
UNIFIL
Reduction
Proposal
Next
Israeli opposition grows: Ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza amid US support
Erasing History: The Destruction of Gaza's Cultural Heritage by Israel's War Machine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-01
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
2023-12-01
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-08
Bou Habib Advocates Full Implementation of Resolution 1701, Addresses Israeli Violations
Lebanon News
2023-12-08
Bou Habib Advocates Full Implementation of Resolution 1701, Addresses Israeli Violations
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-08
Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority
Press Highlights
2023-12-08
Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-07
Jumblatt's meeting with Hezbollah delegation: Delving into Resolution 1701 and military leadership
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-07
Jumblatt's meeting with Hezbollah delegation: Delving into Resolution 1701 and military leadership
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Egypt's elections and el-Sisi's grip on power: Economic crisis temporarily overshadowed by Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Egypt's elections and el-Sisi's grip on power: Economic crisis temporarily overshadowed by Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Gaza's environmental devastation: The hidden horrors of war
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Gaza's environmental devastation: The hidden horrors of war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Houthi threats: Israel and the UAE explore alternative maritime route
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Houthi threats: Israel and the UAE explore alternative maritime route
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Humanitarian concerns: Arab nations condemn US veto on UN Gaza Resolution calling for ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Humanitarian concerns: Arab nations condemn US veto on UN Gaza Resolution calling for ceasefire
0
World News
10:39
US agrees on potential sale of tank cartridges to Israel for $106.5 million
World News
10:39
US agrees on potential sale of tank cartridges to Israel for $106.5 million
0
Lebanon News
10:06
Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks
Lebanon News
10:06
Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-02
Early morning explosions in Ain al-Hilweh camp: No injuries reported
Lebanon News
2023-09-02
Early morning explosions in Ain al-Hilweh camp: No injuries reported
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:06
Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks
Lebanon News
10:06
Hezbollah targets the Israeli 91st Division headquarters in the Brannit barracks
2
Middle East News
07:14
Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades report death of Israeli soldier Sa’ar Baruch in failed rescue attempt by the Israeli army
Middle East News
07:14
Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades report death of Israeli soldier Sa’ar Baruch in failed rescue attempt by the Israeli army
3
Middle East News
07:40
Hamas: Israel's perception of the possibility of freeing its hostages through uncalculated adventures reaffirms its indifference to their lives
Middle East News
07:40
Hamas: Israel's perception of the possibility of freeing its hostages through uncalculated adventures reaffirms its indifference to their lives
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
00:45
Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy
Press Highlights
00:45
Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy
6
Press Highlights
01:00
Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army
Press Highlights
01:00
Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
A soldier for a soldier: The aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on Aita Al-Shaab
8
World News
10:39
US agrees on potential sale of tank cartridges to Israel for $106.5 million
World News
10:39
US agrees on potential sale of tank cartridges to Israel for $106.5 million
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More