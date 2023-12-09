UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon

The political-security mission of the French delegation in Beirut concluded after discussions held on Friday and Saturday, centering on the implementation of UN Resolution 1701.



The talks specifically addressed Hezbollah's withdrawal from southern areas below the Litani River, framed as safeguarding Lebanon and preventing escalation along its southern borders.



While seemingly beneficial for Lebanon, this move is not excluded from Israel's pressure to secure its northern border, allowing the return of settlers to their northern towns abandoned during the recent confrontations.



Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib disclosed to LBCI on Friday that a proposal suggested a reduction in UNIFIL forces in exchange for strengthening the Lebanese army in the south, with international support covering the costs.



Coordination between emergency forces and the army would remain a key aspect.



Observers questioned the paradox of seeking stability in the south while simultaneously proposing a reduction in UNIFIL numbers, whose presence serves as a guarantee. Some argue that an increase in the army's numbers, given the retention of UNIFIL, would serve UNIFIL more than Lebanon.



However, according to LBCI's sources, the French proposal remains, at this point, a mere verbal proposition without accompanying practical suggestions or specific assurances.



Multiple sources who met with the French envoys told LBCI that France's approach might not align with Washington's. Paris seems focused on enforcing the international resolution, regardless of the method.



In any case, the primary concern in all propositions, particularly for Hezbollah, is the conviction of preserving Lebanon's stability.



However, any attempt to alter agreements mad