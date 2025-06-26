World Bank, IAEA to cooperate on nuclear power development, safety

The World Bank and the United Nations nuclear watchdog on Thursday launched a new agreement to cooperate on the safe development and financing of nuclear power for developing countries, including extending the life of existing reactors.



World Bank President Ajay Banga and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi were due to sign the memorandum of understanding in Paris that is part of the bank's return to nuclear energy financing.



The IAEA and the World Bank said in a statement that they agreed to work together to build knowledge in the nuclear field, including expanding the World Bank Group's understanding of nuclear safety, security, energy planning, and waste management.



The institutions also said they would work together to extend the lifespan of existing nuclear power plants as a cost-effective source of low-carbon power and accelerate the development of small modular reactors, saying that they have the potential for widespread adoption in developing countries.



Reuters