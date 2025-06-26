News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
World Bank, IAEA to cooperate on nuclear power development, safety
World News
26-06-2025 | 04:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
World Bank, IAEA to cooperate on nuclear power development, safety
The World Bank and the United Nations nuclear watchdog on Thursday launched a new agreement to cooperate on the safe development and financing of nuclear power for developing countries, including extending the life of existing reactors.
World Bank President Ajay Banga and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi were due to sign the memorandum of understanding in Paris that is part of the bank's return to nuclear energy financing.
The IAEA and the World Bank said in a statement that they agreed to work together to build knowledge in the nuclear field, including expanding the World Bank Group's understanding of nuclear safety, security, energy planning, and waste management.
The institutions also said they would work together to extend the lifespan of existing nuclear power plants as a cost-effective source of low-carbon power and accelerate the development of small modular reactors, saying that they have the potential for widespread adoption in developing countries.
Reuters
World News
World Bank
IAEA
Cooperate
Nuclear Power
Next
Erdogan says Trump would join Ukraine peace talks in Turkey if Putin attends
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Lifting sanctions key to Syria’s recovery
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-19
IAEA Director General praises Lebanon's accession to Nuclear Waste Safety Convention
Lebanon News
2025-06-19
IAEA Director General praises Lebanon's accession to Nuclear Waste Safety Convention
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23
Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23
Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Qatari Emir invites President Joseph Aoun to Second World Summit on Social Development in Doha
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Qatari Emir invites President Joseph Aoun to Second World Summit on Social Development in Doha
0
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Iran urges IAEA to condemn Israeli strikes on nuclear sites at urgent meeting
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Iran urges IAEA to condemn Israeli strikes on nuclear sites at urgent meeting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:12
Erdogan says Trump would join Ukraine peace talks in Turkey if Putin attends
World News
06:12
Erdogan says Trump would join Ukraine peace talks in Turkey if Putin attends
0
Middle East News
04:11
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Lifting sanctions key to Syria’s recovery
Middle East News
04:11
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Lifting sanctions key to Syria’s recovery
0
Middle East News
03:28
Trump calls for Israeli PM's trial to be canceled
Middle East News
03:28
Trump calls for Israeli PM's trial to be canceled
0
World News
03:21
Russia says downed 50 Ukrainian drones overnight
World News
03:21
Russia says downed 50 Ukrainian drones overnight
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:29
Trump says US will hold talks with Iran 'next week'
World News
10:29
Trump says US will hold talks with Iran 'next week'
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-17
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
Lebanon News
2025-06-17
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf
0
World News
10:24
Trump says Iran, Israel both 'tired, exhausted' by war
World News
10:24
Trump says Iran, Israel both 'tired, exhausted' by war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties
2
Lebanon News
15:47
Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training
Lebanon News
15:47
Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training
3
Lebanon News
08:18
President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment
Lebanon News
08:18
President Aoun stresses need to renew UNIFIL mandate, blames Israeli presence for hindering army deployment
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
5
Middle East News
09:04
Iran FM spokesman says nuclear sites 'badly damaged' in strikes
Middle East News
09:04
Iran FM spokesman says nuclear sites 'badly damaged' in strikes
6
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:27
From chaos to calm: how markets rode out the Iran-Israel war
News Bulletin Reports
13:27
From chaos to calm: how markets rode out the Iran-Israel war
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Post-ceasefire strategy on Iran top of agenda in Netanyahu-Trump talks — What’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Post-ceasefire strategy on Iran top of agenda in Netanyahu-Trump talks — What’s next?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More