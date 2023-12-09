News
Egypt's elections and el-Sisi's grip on power: Economic crisis temporarily overshadowed by Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09 | 12:32
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Egypt's elections and el-Sisi's grip on power: Economic crisis temporarily overshadowed by Gaza war
The recent Israeli offensive on Gaza may have given Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi some breathing room on the financial front, diverting attention away from Egypt's economic challenges, previously a pressing concern for presidential candidates and their campaigns.
The war in Gaza has, at least partially, shifted the spotlight away from Egypt's deep-rooted economic issues to account for an issue that Egyptians consider to be a national issue.
Speculations have circulated about potential incentives for Egypt, such as financial support or multi-billion-dollar investments, in exchange for accepting the relocation of some Gazan Palestinians to the Sinai Peninsula.
However, President el-Sisi has rejected this proposal multiple times in recent weeks.
Despite facing one of its worst economic crises, marked by record-level inflation, a depreciating local currency, and increasing external debt, Egypt's economic challenges have taken a back seat in the media due to the ongoing war in Gaza.
The inevitability of President el-Sisi's victory in the upcoming elections against opposition candidates Farid Zahran, Hazem Omar, and Abdel-Sanad Yamama is believed to be unrelated to their popularity or performance.
Instead, it is attributed to el-Sisi's firm control over executive and security institutions, coupled with the perception that having a military figure with leadership experience is preferable for Egypt amid the current precarious regional situation, exacerbated by Israel's aggression and its proposed plans for the transfer of Palestinians to Egypt.
According to some experts, the presence of a "strong military figure" at the helm provides Egyptians with a sense of reassurance during these challenging times.
While opposition candidates have directly criticized el-Sisi's handling of the war, calling for a review of the peace agreement with Israel and a reduction in diplomatic and economic ties between Cairo and Tel Aviv, the election outcome is widely anticipated to favor el-Sisi.
Despite the predetermined nature of the elections, a semblance of democracy is deemed better than a mere endorsement.
