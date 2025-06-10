Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally

10-06-2025 | 05:52
Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally
0min
Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally

The Lebanese authorities announced that Israel has committed a total of 3,505 violations and attacks since the ceasefire agreement came into effect at dawn on November 27, 2023.

According to the official tally, the breaches include 1,643 ground violations, 1,774 airspace violations, and 88 maritime breaches.

The violence has also taken a heavy toll on civilians and security personnel. The death toll since the start of the ceasefire period stands at 172 people killed, with 409 others wounded.

