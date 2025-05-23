Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks

Lebanon News
23-05-2025 | 14:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks

Hezbollah condemned chants made at Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium that targeted Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, calling them “unacceptable” and contrary to national interests and sportsmanship. 

In a statement, the group urged Lebanese citizens to avoid inflammatory rhetoric that could fuel internal divisions, especially as Israeli attacks against Lebanon continues.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Nawaf Salam

LBCI Next
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

PM Salam meets ceasefire committee chiefs, calls for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-28

UN envoy calls for restraint after Lebanon rocket fire, Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-02

Lebanon expresses solidarity with Syria amid Israeli strikes, PM Salam says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-24

PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here's what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Forty-five municipalities win uncontested in Nabatieh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

President Aoun to US group: Lebanon is on path to recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Lebanon govt source to AFP: disarming Palestinian camps to start mid-June

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More